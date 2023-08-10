Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 14, BIR vs WEL

The Birmingham Phoenix square off against the Welsh Fire in the 13th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Thursday, August 10, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Clear skies and a sunny day are what await the players as we're likely to get another full game.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have two players from this match and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Thursday, August 10.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining: 83.

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) - OUT | David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - IN

2) Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR) - IN

3) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR) - IN

4) Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) - IN

There are some true powerhouse Fantasy assets in this fixture and I hope to tap most of them. With Shaheen Afridi already on the team, I hope to add his international teammates Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan to the side.

While Rauf did have one good game, the same can't be said about Shadab, who has made an ineffective start to this season. He'll want to create an impact with both bat and ball in this match.

David Willey has made some crucial all-round contributions so far, and he'll want to keep that going in this match. However, he did bowl fewer overs than expected in their last match and the Welsh Fire teamsheet is something that'll need monitoring.

I'm finishing the set of transfers with Liam Livingstone. The Birmingham batter returned to the side in their game against the Manchester Originals but fell after playing a scratchy 25-ball 27. He needs to return to form if the Phoenix want to lift themselves off the bottom of the table.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - OVI vs MAN: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 14 - BIR vs WEL | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 14: Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL), Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR), Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL), David Willey (ALL) (WEL), and Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR).

Shadab Khan and David Willey's position as all-rounders makes them the first-choice options, although Shaheen Afridi's consistency means that he's also in the fray for captaincy.

Other players

Callum Parkinson (BOWL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 15

Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 15

Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 16

Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 15

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 15