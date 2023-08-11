The Northern Superchargers lock horns with the Oval Invincibles in the 15th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Friday, August 11, at Headingley in Leeds.

With four players from this match on my team, I plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Friday, August 11.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 80.

1) David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - OUT | Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI) - IN

2) Shadab Khan (ALL) (BIR)- OUT | Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - IN

3) Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR) - OUT | Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) - IN

We're getting a string of games without any rain interruptions as the Hundred begins to gather momentum as it heads toward the most important of part of the season. This is a must-win game for both teams as a victory will help them consolidate their positions at the top of the table.

Matt Short is a must-have for this match as he has been in excellent form for NOR. There's a good chance he bowls a few balls of off-spin against the likes of Sam Curran and Ross Whiteley.

Sunil Narine and Gus Atkinson were both among the wickets in the Invincibles' last outing. While Atkinson's pace has caused problems for every opponent he has faced, I'm picking Narine because the wicket could be on the slower side, and there's a good chance he ends up the highest wicket-taker for OVI in this match.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - NOR vs OVI: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - NOR vs OVI | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 15: Callum Parkinson (BOWL) (NOR), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), Harry Brook (BAT) (NOR), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI), Sunil Narine (ALL) (OVI), Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI), and Matt Short (ALL) (NOR).

Sam Curran and Matt Short's high likelihood to both bat and bowl make them first-choice captaincy picks. However, Headingley is a good place to bat and that makes the in-form Heinrich Klaasen and Harry Brook decent options as well.

Other players

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 17

Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 19

Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 16

Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 17