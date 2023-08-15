The Oval Invincibles go up against the London Spirit in the 21st match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Tuesday, August 15, at the Oval in London. It should be a sunny day with little chance of rain playing spoilsport.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous The Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have three players from this fixture and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Tuesday, August 15.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 56.

1) Haris Rauf (BOWL) (WEL) - OUT | Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - IN

2) David Willey (ALL) (WEL) - OUT | Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON) - IN

3) Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) - OUT | Daniel Worrall (BOWL) (LON) - IN

4) Dawid Malan (BAT) (TRE) - OUT | Daniel Lawrence (BAT) (LON) - IN

I'm very happy to clear out the Welsh Fire players with their next appearance only in M28. Dawid Malan has had an absolutely horrid season as well, and my persisting with him has not been rewarded, and I'm glad to take him out now.

I'm getting three players in from the London Spirit and one from the Invincibles. Gus Atkinson would be my priority transfer in from OVI if he's fit, but if he continues to stay out, I'd consider Nathan Sowter and Zak Chappell.

Daniel Lawrence is an easy pick after his brilliant knock against the Trent Rockets last time out from the London Spirit. Daniel Worrall has been the side's standout bowler and he should continue picking up wickets in this game. After a solid T20 Blast, Daryl Mitchell hasn't fired yet in this series, and he'll want to make an impact in this match.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - OVI vs LON: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - OVI vs LON | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 21: Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI), Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI), Daniel Lawrence (BAT) (LON), Daniel Worrall (BOWL) (LON), and Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON).

The Oval Invincibles will be the favorites to take the two points from this match. Also, after a wicketless outing last time out, I'm backing Sam Curran to come good, and he'll be my first-choice captaincy pick. Klaasen was on fire the last time they played at this venue and he looks good as a vice-captain pick.

Other players

