The Southern Brave take on the Birmingham Phoenix in the 22nd match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Wednesday, August 16, at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Once again, we're set to have a complete game with very little chance of any rain interruption.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, August 16.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 52.

1) Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - OUT | Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

2) Jason Roy (BAT) (OVI) - OUT | George Garton (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

3) Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (OVI), - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - IN

4) Zak Chappell (BOWL) (OVI) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR) - IN

The Southern Brave bowlers and Devon Conway were in terrific form in their last game and I plan to back them once more for this fixture. Tymal Mills picked up a hat trick to round out the Welsh Fire Tail, finishing with figures of 4/12. George Garton was the POTM for his crucial early strikes in his spell of 3/8 in 15 balls.

Devon Conway, meanwhile, got back among the runs and was solid behind the wickets to rack up a points haul of his own.

Liam Livingstone is the last player I plan to bring in. On what is expected to be a good batting surface, he should be back to his explosive best. He also rolled his arm over, picking up a wicket, and could also get points from that avenue.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - SOU vs BIR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 22 - SOU vs BIR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 22: Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR), Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR), George Garton (BOWL) (SOU), Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU), and Devon Conway (WK) (SOU).

Moeen Ali's high batting position and regular stints with the ball make him the best captaincy option and the same can be said about Liam Livingstone, who's arguably more explosive with the bat but bowls lesser.

On what should be a good batting wicket, Devon Conway, who returned to form in the last match, should have a good game. George Garton could be a good differential pick, especially if he contributes with the bat.

