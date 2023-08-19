The Trent Rockets and the Birmingham Phoenix face off in the 25th match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Saturday (August 19) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

I opted to retain Jos Buttler ahead of my transfers for the last match so there are some changes to the overall team structure that will impact today's transfers.

I have three players from this fixture and will make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:30 pm BST, 07:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 19.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 42.

1) Daniel Worrall (BOWL) (LON) - OUT | Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR) - IN

2) Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON) - OUT | Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - IN

3) Matthew Potts (BOWL) (NOR) - OUT | Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR) - IN

I plan to go with my trusted set of players from both teams, even though bringing in Luke Wood a day after I took him out of the team wasn't what I intended. It was a toss-up between Kane Richardson and Benny Howell, but the former also bowls in the powerplay, and there's a good chance he gets some wickets there in addition to what he does at the death.

Lastly, even while Moeen's batting hasn't been at his best, he has been bowling well and a proper all-round performance from him, akin to what Will Jacks did against the London Spirit, is due.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - TRE vs BIR: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 25 - TRE vs BIR | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 25: Liam Livingstone (BAT) (BIR), Daniel Sams (ALL) (TRE), Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE), Joe Root (BAT) (TRE), Kane Richardson (BOWL) (BIR), and Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR).

Daniel Sams and Moeen Ali are my first thoughts for captaincy, but Joe Root is also an attractive pick for this match. The last match played at this venue was a high-scoring one so I'm expecting more of the same once again.

Other players

Reece Topley (BOWL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs MAN, Match 27

Zak Crawley (BAT) (LON) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 28

Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs OVI, Match 26

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 27

Matt Short (ALL) (NOR) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 27