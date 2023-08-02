The London Spirits and the Oval Invincibles face off in the third match of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, at the Lord's in London.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous Hundred Men's 2023 match.

I have two players from this fixture on my team already and will make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:30 pm BST, 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, August 2.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining: 125.

1) Phil Salt (WK) (MAN) - OUT | Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI) - IN

2) Luke Wood (BOWL) (TRE) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI) - IN

3) Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - OUT | Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON) - IN

4) Joe Clarke (BAT) (WEL) - OUT | Adam Rossington (WK) (LON) - IN

I'm taking three players out from the previous fixture as well as Luke Wood from the Trent Rockets. This is because TRE's next match is M7 whereas WEL and MAN play M5 and M6, respectively.

As for the transfers in, Gus Atkinson is the only bowler I'm getting. The right-arm seamer from Surrey is really quick and has a good T20 record to go with it. Expect him to leave a mark this season.

Sam Curran and Daryl Mitchell were two of the most popular all-rounders on Dream11 during the Vitality Blast and they should play a crucial role for their respective sides this season. They also make really good captaincy picks.

The final transfer in is the attacking London Spirits WK-batter Adam Rossington. Known for his blistering starts and high strike rates, he will look to improve upon his sub-par outings for Essex in the T20 Blast and deliver in this slightly shorter format.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - LON vs OVI: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 3 - LON vs OVI | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 3: Will Jacks (BAT) (OVI), Jordan Thompson (ALL) (LON), Gus Atkinson (BOWL) (OVI), Sam Curran (ALL) (OVI), Daryl Mitchell (ALL) (LON), and Adam Rossington (WK) (LON).

Will Jacks, Jordan Thompson, Daryl Mitchell, and Sam Curran are the main options I'm considering for the captaincy and all four have strong reasons to stake their claim as a quality captaincy pick. The toss and the pitch report will have the final say.

Other players

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (WEL) | Next Fixture: vs SOU, Match 5.

Joshua Little (BOWL) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 6.

James Vince (BAT) (SOU) | Next Fixture: vs WEL, Match 5.

Will Smeed (BAT) (BIR) | Next Fixture: vs NOR, Match 4.

Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN) | Next Fixture: vs LON, Match 6.