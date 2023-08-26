The Manchester Originals (MAN) lock horns with the Southern Brave (SOU) in The Eliminator (Match 33) of The Hundred Men's 2023 on Saturday, August 26, at the Oval in London. The winner of this match will meet the Oval Invincibles in the final.

I have four players from this fixture already and will make six transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 06:00 pm BST, 10:30 pm IST on Saturday, August 25.

Note: The team suggested in the article is subject to change post the toss and any subsequent team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next Matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 6.

1) Daniel Bell-Drummond (BAT) (LON) - OUT | Wayne Madsen (BAT) (MAN) - IN

2) Tim Southee (BOWL) (LON) - OUT | Mitchell Santner (ALL) (SOU) - IN

3) Moeen Ali (ALL) (BIR) - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (SOU) - IN

4) Dan Lawrence (BAT) (LON) - OUT | James Vince (BAT) (SOU) - IN

5) Ben Duckett (BAT) (BIR) - OUT | Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU) - IN

6) Adam Milne (BOWL) (BIR) - OUT | Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN) - IN

After these transfers, I will end up with 10 of my 11 players from this fixture, and since I'll have six transfers remaining, the same will happen in the final. I'm forced to bring two batters in to fill those slots, and while I'm not too keen on it, I'm happy with Wayne Madsen and James Vince as my picks for those slots.

Mitchell Santner made an economic start to his season but went wicketless in the reverse fixture. I expect him to deliver with both the bat and the ball in this match. Paul Walter has been one of my staple picks this season, and I once again expect him to play a pivotal role for Jos Buttler's side and hopefully get more overs to bowl in this one.

Devon Conway and Tymal Mills are pretty self-explanatory picks and are almost must-haves, courtesy of their high ownership numbers.

Dream11 Multi-Match Fantasy: The Hundred Men's 2023: Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - MAN vs SOU: Team Selection and Captaincy Tips

Best Fantasy XI for Match 33 - MAN vs SOU | The Hundred Men's 2023

Players playing in Match 33: Jos Buttler (WK) (MAN), Jamie Overton (ALL) (MAN), Calvin Harrison (BOWL) (MAN), Chris Jordan (BOWL) (SOU), Paul Walter (ALL) (MAN), Devon Conway (WK) (SOU), James Vince (BAT) (SOU), Tymal Mills (BOWL) (SOU), Wayne Madsen (BAT) (MAN), and Mitchell Santner (ALL) (SOU).

Captaincy in an almost full-capacity game like this is very hard for me, and there is a lot riding on getting this decision right. Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Paul Walter, and Jamie Overton are the options I'm likely to choose from.

