DSG vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan 15, 2023

The Durban Supergiants and Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will face off in the seventh match of SA20 2024 on Monday, January 15, at Kingsmead in Durban.

The home side have started the season in terrific form, registering back-to-back wins. The latest of them was a comfortable 35-run win against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, with JJ Smuts at the center of it all. The all-rounder scored a brilliant 38-ball 75, batting at No. 3, before picking up the crucial wickets of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen.

JSK, meanwhile, were handed a crushing blow by MI Cape Town, who beat them by 98 runs, and it could've been much worse had Romario Shepherd not saved them with his pyrotechnics.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, the JSK bowlers didn't know what hit them as Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton put on a 200-run opening stand, effectively batting them out of the game.

With the former scoring a century, JSK was set a target of 244, and since they kept losing wickets at early intervals, they proceeded to collapse early. A couple of quick-fire knocks from Leus du Plooy and Romario Shepherd reduced the margin of defeat.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials for this match.

Joburg Super Kings seamer Lizaad Williams was one of their better bowlers in the drubbing against MI Cape Town. He finished with figures of 1/36 at an economy rate of 9.00, which was a dream for the other JSK bowlers, who were going at 13, or even 16.

An all-stages bowler who is also a genuine wicket-taker, it's very surprising to see his ownership less than 25% when he has bowled so well in the only game he has played this season.

With 85 wickets in 66 T20s, Williams is a very consistent T20 bowler, and the wicket at Durban certainly has something in it for seamers, especially those who don't rely on express pace.

Williams is a more reliable Dream11 differential pick who should safely guarantee you a couple of wickets.

David Wiese is usually a solid Dream11 pick whenever he plays, irrespective of the team and format.

JSK went in with one spinner too many against MICT, and they should correct that by bringing David Wiese back into the team in place of Zahir Khan. The Namibian all-rounder is one of the most experienced players in T20 circuit and adds tremendous value to both departments.

His medium-fast bowling mixed in with a bunch of variations should work well on a venue that offers assistance to the pacers, but also behaves two-paced at times. He's also a quality middle-order batter capable of batting in both gears and should score some valuable runs for them.

When it comes to the SA20, all-rounders are always great assets, and David Wiese becomes a must-have if he's in JSK's playing XI.

Imran Tahir, similar to Lizaad Williams, was also one of JSK's better bowlers against MICT, picking up the big wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, and finishing with figures of 1/31 in three overs. On a surface like Durban, spinners should do pretty well, especially in the case of Tahir who is very familiar with the conditions on offer.

Tahir's record in white-ball cricket is one of the best, and his experience and wicket-taking ability are unmatched. It's strange to see such a quality leg-spinner who has close to 500 T20 wickets in the bag being ignored by so many Dream11 players.

He's sure to be a stellar Dream11 differential for your teams.