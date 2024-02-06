DSG vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 6, 2024

The Durban's Super Giants (DSG) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) face off in Qualifier 1 of SA20 2024 on Tuesday, February 6, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The two sides finished in the top two, with DSG topping the table for most of the season. But a defeat in their final group-stage match and a late surge from SEC meant that Aiden Markram's side have a slight moral edge going into this fixture.

Both teams won one game apiece in their group-stage meetings. While JJ Smuts starred for DSG in their win, Simon Harmer revelled with a four-wicket haul in SEC's win.

A victory in this contest will send the winner into the final, while the loser will get another shot at making the summit clash.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

One of the most vital cogs in this DSG lineup, left-arm seamer Reece Topley has had a decent season so far, picking up 11 wickets in nine matches, but he has been a tad expensive, going at an economy rate of 8.63. However, it is surprising to see his ownership enter differential territory, given his pedigree and the high points ceiling he possesses.

Topley can strike with the new ball, especially on a seamer-friendly venue like Cape Town, and while he isn't a specialist at the death, there's always a good chance the batting side loses wickets towards the end of an innings. A premier, proven pacer having such a low ownership is an opportunity Dream11 players should seize.

Quinton de Kock had a brilliant ODI World Cup 2023.

Quinton de Kock was rested for the Durban's Super Giants' last group-stage match against the Joburg Super Kings. With JJ Smuts and Wiaan Mulder scoring plenty of runs in that game, QDK's ownership has dropped well below the differential level.

While it should rise after the lineups are announced, he is still likely to remain in differential territory, and this is an opportunity Dream11 players can't miss. De Kock is a big-match player, and since his switch to batting as a floater, he has looked like a much better option, with his unbeaten 83 against the Paarl Royals a testimony to the same.

Considering he'll also be wearing the gloves and has another source of points in this match, he's a Dream11 differential you must make room for in your teams.

Tom Abell is undoubtedly the most underrated performer in this edition of the SA20. The English batter has played some terrific cricket, but it has gone under the radar because of a lack of big scores. Nevertheless, scoring 229 runs in six innings, averaging over 50, and striking at more than 150 is a pretty exceptional achievement.

Batting at No. 3, Abell has done brilliantly for the Sunrisers. Adept at handling both spin and pace, he has always kept the scoreboard ticking by finding ways to score boundaries in pretty much every over.

Like QDK, Abell was also rested for SEC's last group-stage match, but he's sure to reclaim his spot in the XI. He's a must-have for this contest and a powerful Dream11 differential too.