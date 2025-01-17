DSG vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 17, 2025

The Durban's Super Giants (DSG) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) face off in the 11th match of SA20 2025 at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, January 17. DSG lost their last outing played at this venue to the Joburg Super Kings (JSK), faltering in their run chase of 170, eventually folding out for 141 on what was a tricky batting surface. Their bowlers haven't been at their best so far and will look to return to form against a struggling SEC outfit.

The Sunrisers have lost three games on the bounce and are still searching for their first win of the campaign. Aiden Markram and company will quickly have to turn the tide and start winning if they harbor any hopes of defending their title.

Let's look at three players who could be solid Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

Simon Harmer represents Essex in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Experienced Proteas off-spinner has never been a first-choice Dream11 pick. His wicket-taking record has been poor, with only seven wickets in 15 bowling innings in the SA20, and as a result, his ownership is understandably low.

However, for those Dream11 players willing to take a risk, Harmer has the potential to become a strong differential. Six of Harmer's seven wickets in the league have come playing at Kingsmead in Durban. The last time he played at this venue, he picked up a four-wicket haul, running through the DSG batting lineup single-handedly, paving the way for their win.

SEC needs inspired efforts from players not named Marco Jansen, and given Harmer's decent record at this venue, he could be one to consider as a left-field option for your Dream11 teams.

Naveen-ul-Haq hasn't had the best of times in the SA20, and his start to this season has been poor, to say the least. It could prompt Durban's Super Giants to drop him and go for a domestic pacer and free up an overseas slot, and if that happens, Junior Dala is a frontrunner to return to the DSG playing XI.

The 35-year-old seamer has an exceptional record in the SA20, with 16 wickets in just six bowling innings in the league at a stellar average of 13.25. Yes, he might go for a few runs, but from a Dream11 context, if he is in the playing XI, he's pretty much a must-have.

A potentially powerful Dream11 differential, keep an eye out for Junior Dala when the playing lineups are announced post the toss.

30-year-old Proteas wicketkeeper-batter David Bedingham was a prized signing for the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who drafted him in as their wildcard pick. However, he has made a poor start to his SA20 journey, scoring only two runs in two innings in the league so far.

He got promoted to the top of the order in SEC's previous match against the Pretoria Capitals, where he had the misfortune of facing an in-form fast bowling lineup that proved too good for everyone on his team except Marco Jansen.

Bedingham is likely to be backed by the management for this fixture as well, and against a DSG pace battery that has struggled to pick up wickets at the top of the order, he could score some runs. Anyone who opens the batting has a high points ceiling, and while it is risky to go with him, Bedingham's low ownership makes him a potentially game-changing Dream11 differential.

