DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 29

The 29th match of the ILT20 2023 will see the Dubai Capitals (DUB) take on the MI Emirates (EMI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DUB vs EMI Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Dubai Capitals have played nine matches in the tournament so far. They have managed to win just three matches and are currently slotted fifth in the points table. To make it to the playoffs, the Dubai Capitals need to win the match and then wait for the result of the last match in the group stage to go in their favor.

MI Emirates, on the other hand, have already made it to the next round. But they will look to win the match and keep the winning momentum going. So far, they have played nine matches in the tournament and have won five of them. The Emirates have 10 points under their belt and are currently third in the points table.

They have played once against each other. The Dubai Capitals won the match by 16 runs.

DUB vs EMI Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 29

The Dubai Capitals and MI Emirates will lock horns in the 29th match of the ILT20 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DUB vs EMI, ILT20 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: February 5, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

DUB vs EMI pitch report for ILT20 2023, Match 29

Dubai International Stadium has produced wickets so far in the tournament. Both batters and bowlers have had their chances to impact the match and the same is expected in this case. It will be a closely fought match between bat and ball.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 162

Average second innings score: 146

DUB vs EMI probable playing 11s for today’s match

DUB Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Dubai Capitals Probable Playing XI

Robin Uthappa (wk), George Munsey, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Rovman Powell (c), Yusuf Pathan, Chamika Karunaratne, Adam Zampa, Fred Klaasen, Laqman Hazrat, and Akif Raja.

EMI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MI Emirates Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem, Vrittya Aravind, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Najibullah Zadran, Samit Patel, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Bradley Wheal.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran (7 Matches, 217 Runs, SR: 138.21)

Nicholas Pooran has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He has made valuable contributions in the middle order, helping the team on its way to the position that they are in at present.

Batter

Rovman Powell (9 Matches, 320 Runs, SR: 164.94)

Rovman Powell has been in brilliant form with the bat. The fact that he has also picked up five wickets in the tournament makes him an even more precious pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard (8 Matches, 337 Runs, SR: 198.23)

Kieron Pollard has not looked like he has lost his touch even the slightest bit. He has been at his powerful best and has done so consistently in this tournament. There is no way one can miss out on Pollard for this match.

Bowler

Adam Zampa (3 Matches, 7 Wickets, Economy: 4.33)

Adam Zampas has been at his best since the time he arrived in this tournament. He is picking up wickets consistently and also not leaking runs. Zampa is a prime pick for this match.

DUB vs EMI Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kieron Pollard

The kind of form Pollard has been in this tournament, he is the best choice for captain in this match. He has been consistent and destructive, so Pollard should be made the captain of the fantasy team, eyes closed.

Rovman Powell

Much like his opposite number for the match, Powell has also been in brilliant batting form during the tournament. The fact that he is also bowling a few overs for the team makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks with player stats for DUB vs EMI

Players Stats Fantasy Points Kieron Pollard 337 Runs in 8 Matches 593 Rovman Powell 320 Runs and 5 Wickets in 9 Matches 633 Muhammad Waseem 303 Runs in 8 Matches 493 Nicholas Pooran 217 Runs in 7 Matches 357 Adam Zampa 7 Wickets in 3 Matches 259

DUB vs EMI match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 29

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has something for both batters and bowlers. The best advice for the fantasy contests of the match will be to pick as many all-rounders as possible.

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi

DUB vs EMI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Andre Fletcher, Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Dasun Shanaka, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Fazalhaq Farooqi

