DUR vs JOZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Dec 10th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 09 Dec 2019, 21:32 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final league game of Mzansi Super League 2019 pits Durban Heat against the defending champions, Jozi Stars on Tuesday. Although they boast of some of the best players in the world, Jozi Stars hasn't won a single game so far. On the other hand, Durban Heat is in fourth place with a win in this game seeing them through to the knockouts. They have won all their games batting second with the likes of David Miller and Alex Hales starring for them.

While the equation is simple for Durban Heat, the weather isn't quite promising with another possible washout on the cards. Nevertheless, atleast a shortened game should be expected with qualification on the line for Durban Heat. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DUR vs JOZ.

Squads to choose from:

Durban Heat:

Dane Vilas (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck

Jozi Stars:

Temba Bavuma (C), Reeza Hendricks, Chris Gayle, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Christian, Simon Harmer, Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Delano Potgieter, Dane Paterson, Nono Pongolo, Lizaad Williams.

Playing XI Updates:

Durban Heat:

Advertisement

With their previous game being washed out, Durban Heat should field the same side that featured against Paarl Rocks. The trio of Dane Vilas, David Miller and Ravi Bopara is critical in the middle order with Alex Hales also striking form at the correct time. Andile Phehlukwayo adds batting depth with the experience of Keshav Maharaj and Kyle Abbott also bound to come into play. With Siboto and Dupavillon in decent form as well, Durban Heat will fancy it's chances, provided a game takes place.

Possible XI: Marshall/Erwee, Hales, Lubbe, Miller, Vilas(C&WK), Bopara, Phehlukwayo, Siboto, Abbott, Maharaj and Dupavillon.

Jozi Stars:

With this being an inconsequential match for them, Jozi Stars might make a few changes. Lizaad Williams is likely to make way for Dane Paterson while Ryan Rickelton could be given another opportunity to reinstate his credentials at the top of the order. Reeza Hendricks and Temba Bavuma have scored 275 and 232 runs respectively although much is expected from Rassie van der Dussen, who hasn't fired in MSL 2019 so far. Delano Potgieter is a possible option as well although a lot depends on Rassie van der Dussen and Shoaib Malik against a decent Durban Heat bowling unit.

Possible XI: Rickelton, Hendricks, Bavuma(C), Dussen, Malik, Christian, Qeshile (WK), Phangiso, Paterson/Williams, Rabada and Olivier

Match Details:

Durban Heat vs Jozi Stars, Match 30

10th December 2019, 9:00 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

A good batting surface awaits the two sides with minimal turn on offer for the spinners. However, the weather forecast isn't too great, atleast a shortened game should take place on Tuesday. With overcast conditions on the cards, pacers will get some help with either side looking to field first upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dane Vilas should get the nod over the Jozi Stars' duo of Sinethemba Qeshile and Ryan Rickelton. Although Ryan Rickelton had a great CSA T20 Challenge 2019 campaign with 297 runs, he hasn't been able to translate that form into the MSL. Dane Vilas, on the other hand, has done well this year with a fifty to his name. Considering his expertise towards the end of an innings, he should score some runs in this must win clash.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks and David Miller are must haves in the fantasy side given their recent form. While Miller has enjoyed playing as the floater in the side, Hendricks' tally of 279 holds him in good stead. While one of Rassie van der Dussen or Temba Bavuma would suffice, Wihan Lubbe would be the ideal choice as the final batting option if it were a rain-curtailed game.

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara has impressed this MSL with his quick cameos. Often bowling an over or two for his side, Bopara has the knack of picking wickets as well. Along with Daniel Christian, he is a viable pick for the side. An alternative to Ravi Bopara would be Andile Phehlukwayo, who is an able death overs bowler.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets against Paarl Rocks in their last game. Owing to his superior ability and form, Rabada should be one of the first names on the fantasy teamsheet. While the likes of Kyle Abbott and Malusi Siboto also warranty a place in the side, Duanne Olivier could enjoy the extra bounce on offer.

Captain: Reeza Hendricks is Jozi Stars' best bet with the South African International consistently providing them with quick starts. He is bound to be one of the popular options for captaincy for this game along with David Miller, who is averaging 61.33 in MSL 2019. If one were to pick an all-rounder as a multiplier option, Daniel Christian should prove to be a good choice.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, David Miller, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daniel Christian, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott and Malusi Siboto. Captain: Reeza Hendricks, Vice-Captain: David Miller.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Wihan Lubbe, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Christian, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, Kyle Abbott and Keshav Maharaj. Captain: David Miller, Vice-Captain: Daniel Christian.