DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English T20 Blast match - June 17th, 2021

Durham will meet Lancashire in Match No. 37 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 on Thursday. The Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street will play host to the T20 Blast fixture between the two sides.

Lancashire have had a great T20 Blast campaign so far, with three wins from four games. They are placed second in the North Group table. A win over Durham would take them to the top of the table.

Durham, meanwhile, have won two of their three outings. They had successive wins over Yorkshire and Leicestershire but are coming off a loss against Nottinghamshire.

Durham will thus be keen to get back to winning ways in the ongoing T20 Blast season.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be your Dream11 team’s captain or vice-captain picks for the North group T20 Blast encounter between Durham and Lancashire.

#3 Ben Raine

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

Durham medium pacer Ben Raine has been in good form with the ball and is the team's leading wicket-taker with seven scalps from three games. Raine has averaged 9.28 with an impressive economy of 5.90. His best came against Leicestershire, where he returned with figures of 3/19.

Raine’s stats suggest he is someone you should have in your Dream11 team as he has not only picked up wickets but has also been economical during his spells.

#2 Matt Parkinson

Lancashire Lightning v Birmingham Bears - Vitality T20 Blast

England spinner Matt Parkinson has been Lancashire’s best bet with the ball so far this season. The leggie has accounted for seven wickets from four games. His best figures of 3/28 came in their T20 Blast season opener against Derbyshire.

Parkinson claimed 21 wickets in the 2019 Blast, taking Lancashire to the quarter-finals. Being a consistent performer, he can get you a good deal of points.

#1 Liam Livingstone

India v England - 1st One Day International

England player Liam Livingstone has been in phenomenal form for Lancashire this season. The right-handed batsman has amassed 189 runs from four outings at a staggering average of 63 and a strike rate of 151.20.

He smashed an unbeaten 58-ball 94 in his side’s win against Derbyshire in the season opener. The batting all-rounder has also done a fairly decent job with the ball with an economy of 6.78 this season.

Livingstone is a handy all-rounder who can give you extra points. He should thus be a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast fixture between Durham and Lancashire.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee