DUR vs LAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 2, 2023

There will be a North Group match between Durham and Lancashire at Chester-le-Street in the Vitality Blast on June 2, 2023. The match is scheduled to begin by 11 PM IST.

Lancashire currently holds the third position on the points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.486. They started their campaign with three consecutive wins but then suffered two consecutive losses, which resulted in a slide down the points table.

On the other hand, Durham occupies the fourth position with two wins out of three matches. They boast a commendable NRR of 1.486, and their only defeat so far came against Nottinghamshire.

Considering the players' performances from both teams so far, here are the choices for vice-captains and captain for DUR vs LAN Dream11 team.

DUR vs LAN Squad for Today's Match

Durham squad

Jonathan Bushnell, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Brandon Glover, Michael Jones, Alex Lees (C), Wayne Parnell, Ben Raine, Luke Robinson, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Sowter, Liam Trevaskis, Ashton Turner.

Lancashire squad

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Bailey, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

#3 Nathan Sowter (DUR) - 5.5 Credits

Hampshire v Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast

Nathan Sowter, the talented spinner from Durham, can be the perfect choice as the vice-captain for the Dream11 team in the DUR vs LAN match. In the 2023 season, he has played three games, bowled 12 overs, and taken seven wickets with an impressive best-bowling figure of 5/15.

Sowter has maintained an excellent average of 9.27 and an economy rate of 5.41. With his ability to pick up wickets consistently and restrict the opposition's scoring, he can contribute significantly to the team's success and earn valuable points in the Dream11 fantasy game.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (LAN) - 9 Credits

Derbyshire Falcons v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Daryl Mitchell, the talented batsman from Lancashire, can also be an ideal choice for the captaincy position in the DUR vs LAN Dream11 team. In the 2023 season, he has played five matches and scored 180 runs, with a highest score of an unbeaten 85.

Mitchell boasts an impressive average of 60 and an outstanding strike rate of 174.75. With his consistent performances and ability to score runs at a brisk pace, he can lead the team by example and prove to be a valuable captain choice

#1 Alex Lees (DUR) - 8.5 Credits

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality Blast T20

Alex Lees, the prolific batsman from Durham, can be an excellent choice for the captaincy position in the Dream11 team for the DUR vs LAN match. In the 2023 season, he played three matches and scored 140 runs, with a highest score of 90.

Lees has maintained an impressive average of 70.00 and a strike rate of 138.61. With his consistent run-scoring ability and a high batting average, he can be a reliable captain choice, capable of generating significant points in the Dream11 fantasy game.

