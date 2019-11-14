DUR vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 15th, 2019

Match 7 of MSL 2019 pits Paarl Rocks against Durban Heat at Kingsmead, Durban. Although its still early days in the Mzansi Super League, Paarl Rocks looked a class apart in their only outing so far. Their bowlers had a field day as they skittled Cape Town Blitz for just 84 runs en route to a sensational win.

On the other hand, a revamped Durban Heat side saw their first game being washed out due to persistent rainfall. Nevertheless, they will be eager to field the likes of David Miller and Alex Hales on Friday with two valuable points on offer. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DUR vs PR.

Squads to choose from:

Durban Heat:

Dane Vilas (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck.

Paarl Rocks:

Faf du Plessis (C), Henry Davids, James Vince, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Cameron Delport, Kerwin Mungroo, Ferisco Adams, Kyle Verreynne, Mangaliso Mosehle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hardus Viljoen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sibonelo Makhanya, and Thando Ntini

Playing XI Updates:

Durban Heat:

With this possibly being their first game, Durban Heat will field it's strongest side for this game. While Alex Hales is slated to bat alongside Sarel Erwee at the top of the order, the likes of David Miller, Khaya Zondo and Dane Vilas will be key in the middle order. Ravi Bopara, who had a successful campaign for Essex this year is another one to watch out for. Their bowling unit looks formidable with Kyle Abbott and Keshav Maharaj being crucial although Frylinck isn't available for them due to the T10 League. Young, Marco Jansen could get a game along with Prenelan Subrayen on Friday.

Possible XI: Hales, Erwee, Zondo, Miller, Vilas (C&WK), Bopara, Phehlukwayo, Abbott, Maharaj, Jansen and Subrayen/Siboto.

Paarl Rocks:

After a fine start to MSL 2019, no changes are expected from Paarl Rocks. With the experience of Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis and Henry Davids at the top of the order, Paarl Rocks has a solid base to build upon in the batting unit. With Dwaine Pretorius and Mangaliso Mosehle following them, they are quite balanced. James Vince is in line to make his debut for Paarl Rocks while Hardus Viljoen remains their go-to bowler. Their spin department is loaded with talent as South African internationals, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin look to spin in a web upon the opposition.

Possible XI: Davids, Delport, Vince, du Plessis (C), Pretorius, Mosehle (WK), Viljoen, Fortuin, Udana, Shamsi and Adams

Match Details:

Durban Heat vs Paarl Rocks, Mzansi Super League 2019, Match 7

15th November 2019, 9:00 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

A competitive wicket awaits both sides with extra bounce on offer for the pacers. While 165 could be a par score here, the threat of rain looms large. In case a shortened game does take place, chasing would be ideal. But on second thought, the possibility of the game happening looks bleak.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Mosehle is a decent option as well, Dane Vilas' experience counts in what could be a rain-curtailed game. With the Durban Heat captain in good form as well, he should score some runs in the middle order against a good Paarl Rocks bowling attack.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis showed glimpses of what he is capable of in a quick cameo against Cape Town Blitz. He looks good for a big score as he is picked alongside the likes of Alex Hales and James Vince in the fantasy team. While Khaya Zondo's ability to keep the scoreboard ticking is valuable, Cameron Delport is one to watch out for in this game.

Allrounders: While there are a number of options for this game, Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo stand out. While Pretorius had a good outing earlier in MSL, Andile Phehlukwayo is one of Durban Heat's best with his variations in the death overs being key. One of Ravi Bopara or Isuru Udana should suffice as a third and final allrounder in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Both Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin were brilliant against Cape Town Blitz as they troubled the opposition with their variation and accuracy. They picked five wickets between themselves and are surely ones to watch out for in this game. While Kyle Abbott also warranties a place in the side owing to his superior performances in the T20 Blast 2019, one of Keshav Maharaj or Hardus Viljoen should round the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Alex Hales are the front-runners for captaincy with both of them capable of scoring quick runs in the top order. Although Hales had a sub-par CPL 2019, he can be backed to score some runs while fellow Englishman, James Vince is also a worthwhile option for captaincy. If a bowling option was to be opted for the multiplier slots, look no further than Andile Phehlukwayo.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Khaya Zondo, Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara, Andile Phehlukwayo, Isuru Udana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin and Kyle Abbott. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Alex Hales, James Vince, Cameron Delport, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravi Bopara, Hardus Viljoen, Kyle Abbott and Bjorn Fortuin. Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo