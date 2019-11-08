DUR vs TST Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's MSL 2019 Match - Nov 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips.

Match 2 of MSL 2019 pits Durban Heat and Tshwane Spartans against one another as they look to begin their respective campaigns with a win. Although there is a threat of rain prior to the game, both teams should be optimistic of their chances given the additions to their sides.

While Durban Heat acquired Dane Vilas and Alex Hales for this season, Tshwane Spartans has perhaps the best bowling unit in the league along with AB de Villiers as well. While both teams are well matched on paper, rain could have the final say in Durban. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for DUR versus TST.

Squads to choose from:

Durban Heat:

Dane Vilas (C), Andile Phehlukwayo, Alex Hales, David Miller, Ravi Bopara, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Malusi Siboto, Prenelan Subrayen, Wihan Lubbe, Shaun von Berg, Robbie Frylinck.

Tshwane Spartans:

Heinrich Klaasen(C), AB de Villiers, Tom Curran, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn, Roelof van der Merwe, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Tony de Zorzi, Waqar Salamkheil, Dean Elgar, Wiaan Mulder, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Corbin Bosch, Donavon Ferreira.

Playing XI Updates:

Durban Heat:

The Heat have a well rounded team on its hands with Hales and Miller being key in the batting unit. While Sarel Erwee should get the nod alongside Hales, the onus will be on the experienced duo of Ravi Bopara and Dane Vilas, who had a good T20 Blast 2019 campaign prior to MSL. Their bowling unit is also quite resourceful with Maharaj and Subrayen handling the spin duties while Sipamla would be expected to continue his MSL 2018 form in this season as well.

Possible XI: Hales, Erwee, Miller, Zondo, Bopara, Vilas (C&WK), Maharaj, Abbott, Jansen, Frylinck and Jansen

Tshwane Spartans:

As for the Spartans, their batting unit revolves around AB de Villiers, who is in decent form in 2019. Along with the former South African captain, Heinrich Klassen and Theunis de Bruyn are also set to feature in the middle order. Dean Elgar and Tony de Zorzi should open the batting for the Spartans while young allrounder, Wiaan Mulder is one to watch out for. The addition of Roelof van der Merwe in the off season adds a lot of balance to their side while the trio of Ngidi, Morkel and Sipamla should prove to be a stern test on Saturday.

Possible XI: De Zorzi, Elgar, De Villiers, De Bruyn, Klaasen(C&WK), Mulder, Van der Merwe, Salamkheil, Morkel, Ngidi and Sipamla.

Match Details:

Durban Heat vs Tshwane Spartans, MSL 2019, Match 2

9th November 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

Like most grounds in South Africa, a competitive wicket awaits both sides with extra bounce on offer for the pacers. While 165 could be a par score here, the threat of rain looms large. In case a shortened game does take place, chasing would be ideal.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klassen is preferred over Dane Vilas with the Tshwane Spartans skippers expected to play a major role in the proceedings. Although Vilas is also capable of clearing the boundaries with ease, he wouldn't get a chance to bat if a shortened game does take place. Both of them can be picked if credits suffice.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers and David Miller are the must-have players in the side with both of them having a lot of franchise cricket experience with them. Along with them, Dean Elgar is also preferred with his left arm spin also being a possible option for the Spartans. As for the final batting pick, one of Alex Hales or Khaya Zondo should suffice with both of them batting in the top order for the Heat.

All-rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo's stocks have grown in leaps and bounds over the years. Although he is a genuine all-rounder, it is his death bowling ability that has done most of the talking this year. He is a great asset to have in the side while the experience of Roelof van der Merwe could also yield a wicket or two. Ravi Bopara has enjoyed a good 2019 as he won the T20 Blast 2019 with Essex. With confidence on his side, Bopara should do well on Saturday while the option of Wiaan Mulder is also available if one were to pick an extra Spartans all-rounder.

Bowlers: With a number of quality options available for the taking, fantasy users are spoilt for choice. Nevertheless, Kyle Abbott and Lungi Ngidi are must have players in the side with their ability to pick wickets in the powerplay overs as well as the death overs. While lanky pacer, Morne Morkel also present a good case, Marco Jansen is one to watch out for if he is picked by Durban Heat.

Captain: Given his reputation of scoring runs at a very quick rate, AB de Villiers is an ideal option for captaincy. Along with Tshwane Spartans batsman, the likes of David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo should also suffice as the captaincy options for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klassen, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Roelof van der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla and Kyle Abbott. Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: David Miller

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, AB de Villiers, Alex Hales, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ravi Bopara, Wiaan Mulder, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Abbott, Marco Jansen and Morne Morkel. Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo, Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers