DUR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 17, 2021

Durham will take on Lancashire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Riverside Ground on Thursday.

Durham are currently fifth in the North Group standings after winning two of their three T20 Blast matches. They beat Yorkshire and Leicestershire in their first two games before losing to Nottinghamshire in their last T20 Blast fixture. The Cameron Bancroft-led side will be hoping to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Lancashire, on the other hand, have won three of their four games and currently find themselves second in the North Group points table. They will head into Thursday's T20 Blast match on the back of a seven-wicket triumph over Derbyshire.

Squads to choose from

Durham: Cameron Bancroft (c), David Bedingham, Scott Borthwick, Jack Burnham, Brydon Carse, Graham Clark, Paul Coughlin, Sean Dickson, Ned Eckersley, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Matt Salisbury, Liam Trevaskis

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings

Predicted Playing XIs

Durham: Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Ned Eckersley (wk), Jack Burnham, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson

Match Details

Match: Durham vs Lancashire

Date and Time: June 17th 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Riverside Ground is an absolute belter. In the two T20 Blast games that have been played at the venue, teams have posted scores of 181 and 195 while batting first. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for Thursday's game. A score of around 190-200 could well be par on this ground.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DUR vs LAN)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, David Bedingham, Alex Davies, Graham Clark, Finn Allen, Ben Raine, Liam Livingstone, Paul Coughlin, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson, Matty Potts

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Ned Eckersley, Steven Croft, Graham Clark, Finn Allen, Ben Raine, Liam Livingstone, Paul Coughlin, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson, Liam Trevaskis

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Ben Raine

