EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 3

The third match of the SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at St. George's Park on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will begin their SA20 campaign in front of a home crowd amid a heap of expectations. They did well to sign some of South Africa's best talents in Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen, and will be eyeing a successful campaign.

They face a power-packed Pretoria Capitals side who have a good mix of youth and experience. While their batting unit is filled with explosive firepower, the Capitals will bank on their bowling unit to step up with Anrich Nortje being the key. Although they will start as the favorites, the Eastern Cape will hope for their home conditions to even out the playing field.

All in all, an entertaining game of cricket awaits with both teams looking to begin their SA20 journey on the right note.

EAC vs PRE Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 3

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the third match of the SA20 2023 at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EAC vs PRE, SA20 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

EAC vs PRE pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 3

St. George's Park is one of the most spin-friendly venues in the country. Across the two T20Is played at the venue, the average first-innings score reads 169. In addition, both games were won by the team batting first. Pacers have enjoyed the conditions as well, accounting for 25 percent of the wickets in full matches at the international level.

Record at St George's Park in last 2 T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 169

2nd-innings score: 146

EAC vs PRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Jordan Cox (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, James Fuller/Roelof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman and Mason Crane.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Marco Marais/James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Josh Little/Shaun von Berg.

EAC vs PRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (13 T20I matches, 245 runs, SR: 161.18)

Phil Salt is one of the most explosive openers in this format with a T20I strike rate of 161.18. Salt had a good time in 2022, impressing in the Hundred with 353 runs at a strike rate of 152.8. With the wicketkeeper-batter capable of scoring big runs as well, Salt is a good pick for your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aiden Markram (31 T20I matches, 879 runs, SR: 147.73)

Aiden Markram is one of the best South African batters in the competition. He has a T20I strike rate of 147.73 and can chip in with the ball as well. Given his experience with the conditions and ability to play both pace and spin well, Markram is a top pick for your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Jacks (102 T20 matches, 2532 runs, 23 wickets)

Will Jacks is another explosive English batter who impressed in The Hundred last year. Jacks scored 261 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 171.71 for the Oval Invincibles. With Jacks adding value with his off-spin as well, he is a must-have in your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sisanda Magala (115 T20 matches, 122 wickets, Average: 23.95)

Sisanda Magala was one of the big-money signings made by the Sunrisers during the SA20 Auction. Magala is a well-built and experienced pacer who has 122 wickets at an average of 23.95 in his T20 career. Magala is also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, making him a good choice for your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

EAC vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs is one of the most exciting cricketers in world cricket and for good reason. He has a T20 batting strike rate in excess of 150 and can also chip in with the ball. With Stubbs capable of playing both pace and spin well and likely to take up the floater's role, he is a top captaincy pick for your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has been in brilliant form in T20 cricket, scoring 1095 runs at a strike rate of 166.9 in 2022. He also scored 2 T20I hundreds last year and showed glimpses of form in the BBL as well. With Rossouw being an experienced campaigner, he can be backed as captain or vice-captain in your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats JJ Smuts 168 runs, 11 wickets in 9 CSA T20 matches Ottniel Baartman 15 wickets in 9 CSA T20 matches Tristan Stubbs 838 runs in 41 matches Phil Salt 3817 runs in 167 matches Adil Rashid 275 wickets in 248 matches

EAC vs PRE match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 3

JJ Smuts is one of the more experienced players playing in the competition. Smuts has been in good form as well, scoring 168 runs and picking up 11 wickets in nine CSA T20 Challenge matches last season. Given the conditions on offer, Smuts could be a game-changing selection for your EAC vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction, click here!

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EAC vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (c)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts (vc), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes