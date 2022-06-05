EAG vs AVE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 52

The Eagles (EAG) will take on the Avengers (AVE) in the 52nd match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Sunday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Both teams are struggling in the tournament with the Eagles currently placed in fifth position and the Avengers in sixth place.

The Avengers will be hoping to win this game, but the match is going to be a tough one for them. We expect the Eagles to perform well and win the match.

EAG vs AVE Probable Playing XI

EAG Playing XI

R Ayyanar (c & wk), Saie Sharan Y, Sivamurugan M, Sanjay Sudhakar, P Akash, S Jasvanth, AS Govindaraajan, Magadevan Mathan, T A Abeesh, Madan Kumar, and Naarayanan K R

AVE Playing XI

Mohan Doss R (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), Akash Anand Kargave, K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, N Thennavan, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, Kashyap Prudvi, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Match Details

EAG vs AVE, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 52

Date and Time: 5th June 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, giving both batters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batters set to play a big role. In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Due to the pitch conditions, both clubs would want to bat second.

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

K Aravind and A Anand are the best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. N Thennavan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting well in the tournament and also completing his quota of two overs. S Jasvanth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T A Abeesh and K Prudvi are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. S Jangir took two wickets and scored 25 runs in his last match against the Titans.

Top 3 players to pick in EAG vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

S Jasvanth (EAG)

V Marimuthu (AVE)

K Aravind (AVE)

Important stats for EAG vs AVE Dream11 prediction team

R Ayyanar - 259 runs

S Jasvanth - 10 wickets

V Marimuthu - 212 runs and 8 wickets

EAG vs AVE Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, K Aravind, N Thennavan, A Anand, M Sivamurugan, V Marimuthu, AS Govindaraajan, S Jasvath, TA Abeesh, B Bhushan, and K Prudvi

Captain: V Marimuthu Vice Captain: R Ayyanar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, K Aravind, N Thennavan, A Anand, L Jawaharraj, V Marimuthu, AS Govindaraajan, S Jasvath, TA Abeesh, B Bhushan, and K Prudvi

Captain: V Marimuthu Vice Captain: K Aravind

