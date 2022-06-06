EAG vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 53

The Eagles (EAG) will take on the Kings (KGS) in the 53rd match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Monday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Kings are in brilliant form and have performed extremely well in this year's Pondicherry tournament. The Eagles are currently in fifth place and are trying their best to make a comeback.

The Eagles will be desperate to win this game, however, the match is going to be a tough one for them. We expect the Kings to perform well and win the match.

EAG vs KGS Probable Playing XI

EAG Playing XI

R Ayyanar (c & wk), Saie Sharan Y, Sivamurugan M, Sanjay Sudhakar, P Akash, S Jasvanth, AS Govindaraajan, Magadevan Mathan, T A Abeesh, Madan Kumar, and Naarayanan K R

KGS Playing XI

Muhammed Salmanul Faris (wk), A Kamaleeshwaran (c), Aravind Raj R, G Thivagar, G Chiranjeevi, K Murugan, Bhupender Chauhan, S Rajaram, Satish Jangir B, S Magesh, and Bogapurapu Swaroop

Match Details

EAG vs KGS, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 53

Date and Time: 06 June 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, giving both hitters and bowlers lots of opportunities.

Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batsmen set to play a big role. In this encounter, spinners will also have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings.

Due to the pitch conditions, both clubs would want to bat second.

EAG vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches. A Raj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

G Thivagar and A Kamaleeshwaran are the best batsmen pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order. M Sivamurugan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Govindaraajan AS is the best all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team as he is batting well in the tournament and is also completing his quota of two overs each. S Jasvanth is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T A Abeesh and S Jangir are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. S Jangir took two wickets and scored 25 runs in his last match against the Titans.

Top 3 players to pick in EAG vs KGS Dream11 prediction team

S Jasvanth (EAG)

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS)

S Jangir (KGS)

Important stats for Eagles vs Kings Dream11 prediction team

R Ayyanar - 314 runs

S Jasvanth - 11 wickets

A Kamaleeshwaran - 274 runs and 10 wickets

Eagles vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, A Raj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, M Sivamurugan, S Jasvanth, Govindaraajan AS, M Mathan, T A Abeesh, S Jangir, and Shishir HR

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: S Jangir

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, A Raj, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, G Srinivas, S Jasvanth, Govindaraajan AS, S Rajaram, T A Abeesh, S Jangir, and Shishir HR

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran Vice Captain: R Ayyanar

