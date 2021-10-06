ECC T10 2021: Match 13, England-XI vs Austria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

England XI will take on Austria in an ECC Championship Week on Wednesday, Things are getting spicier in the ECC as the race for the knockouts has begun to take shape. Spain haven't been won a game yet, whereas Belgium are on a roll, topping the table.

With five points, England XI are right below Belgium in second spot in the ECC standings. Their only loss came against Belgium in their last game, so they'll looki to finish in the top four to reach the playoffs.

Tom Bevan rescued England from 18-3. His knock of 60 runs off 23 balls helped England XI post a massive score on the board.

However, they were blown away by some blistering hits from Ali Raza and Aziz Mohammad, losing the game with over nine deliveries to spare. Rich Edwards was taken apart for 47 runs in his two overs. So England will look to make a comeback against Austria after that heavy defeat.

Austria, meanwhile, are fourth with four points, and are desperately looking to win their next two ECC games. Their last win was against Spain, where they chased down a target of 140 with ease, thanks to some lusty blows from Shahil Momin down the order.

However, it was Bilal Zalmai who set the tone for them before Mirza Ahsan gave the finishing touches to help his team win the game. Aqib Iqbal was the only bowler who picked up a couple of wickets, but the rest of their bowling was ordinary on the day.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Austria, Match Number 13, Championship Week, ECC 2021

Date and Time: October 06, 2021; Monday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

Few clouds could be hovering over the ground, and the temperature should be around 23 degrees Celcius.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a belter for batting, so both teams can trust the surface throughout the game. Any target is potentially chaseable as well, so both teams will fancy their chances if they are chasing.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI

England XI start off as the favourites in this game, as they have a lot of players who have done exceptionally well in the group stage of the tournament.

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln©(WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Max Uttley.

Austria

Austria have batted and bowled well. They've been relatively good so far, but against a strong England XI, they'll need to be more consistent to pull off a victory.

Playing XI: Bilal Zalmai, Abrar Bilal(WK), Razmal Shigiwal©, Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Prediction

It's going to be an arduous task for Austria to beat strong England XI. But Austria have shown how fearless they've been, which could help them beat the English.

TV and live-streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav