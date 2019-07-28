Edmonton Royals vs Brampton Wolves Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's GT20 Match - July 29th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 37 // 28 Jul 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a tough loss against Toronto Nationals, Edmonton Royals look to gain two valuable points against newbies Brampton Wolves in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Faf du Plessis and his men were decent in their first game with Ben Cutting starring with both bat and ball. Although their top order wasn't up to the mark, they did manage a competitive total and will take the momentum with them as they face a star-studded Brampton Wolves, led by Shahid Afridi.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Edmonton Royals

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Akash Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Richie Berrington, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Anshuman Rath, Davy Jacobs, Safyaan Sharif, Ehsan Nawaz, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kyle Phillip

Brampton Wolves

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Nitish Kumar, Abraash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Daren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, Timil Patel, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, Faisal Jamkhandi

Playing XI Updates

Edmonton Royals

Not many changes are expected from the Royals although their batsmen are expected to do much better in the powerplay overs. With their trio of all-rounders in good form as well, Royals will fancy their chances against the Wolves with Faf du Plessis due for a big one. They even possess sufficient depth in batting with the talented Anshuman Rath batting in the lower order without compromising on bowling strength.

Possible XI: Dhaliwal, Berrington, du Plessis, Hafeez, Shadab, Neesham, Cutting, Rath, Phillip, Gill and Sharif.

Advertisement

Brampton Wolves

Brampton look well-balanced on paper with one of the most explosive opening pairs in Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro. Although they lack the required experience in the middle overs, Shahid Afridi provides the X-Factor for them with both bat and ball. Wahab Riaz, who had a decent World Cup 2019, is one to watch out for along with the likes of Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa.

Possible XI: Munro, Simmons, Mustafa, Munsey, Afridi, Zahoor, Parvez, Nitish, Riaz, Sodhi and Nawab.

Match Details

Edmonton Royals vs Brampton Wolves, Match 6

29th July 2019, 2:00 AM IST

CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

With a little rain falling on the previous day, the pitch seems to have eased out with brave strokeplay being rewarded on most occasions. Swing for the pacers will even the contest out in the powerplay overs although it is a chasing track in Brampton.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Lendl Simmons, who is doubling up as a keeper for the Brampton Wolves, is the preferred option for wicket-keeper with his ability at the top of the order being well-known to the cricketing fraternity.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis is due for a big one and should be picked in the side along with the likes of Richie Berrington and George Munsey. Colin Munro didn't get a chance to showcase his talents due to Munsey and Simmons' performance as he looks to continue the Wolves' good form in the tournament.

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham and Ben Cutting are must-haves in the team with their batting and bowling prowess bound to come into play as the game goes on. Along with them, one of Shahid Afridi or UAE all-rounder Rohan Mustafa should suffice.

Bowlers: Shadab Khan was brilliant with both bat and ball against Toronto Nationals. He is a great option to have in the side along with Safyaan Sharif. Ish Sodhi, who picked five wickets in his GT20 debut is also one to watch out for.

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Colin Munro are the preferred options with both of them being due for a good score. Along with them, Jimmy Neesham is also a decent option to have as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Cutting, Rohan Mustafa, Ish Sodhi, Safyaan Sharif and Shadab Khan. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Jimmy Neesham, Mohammad Hafeez, Rohan Mustafa, Ish Sodhi, Safyaan Sharif and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Jimmy Neesham