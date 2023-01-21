EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Today's Playing 11 for ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Super Six

England Women Under 19 (EN-W U19) will take on Ireland Women Under 19 (IR-W U19) in Super Six, Group 2 match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup at North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

England have performed exceedingly well in the tournament so far. They won all three of their matches and made it to the Super Six, finishing at the top of the table. They have been clinical in all their matches and will look to continue their winning run further in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the journey to the Super Six has not been very smooth for Ireland. They managed to finish third in the points table and made it to the next round, becoming the best third team in the group. However, they will look to punch above their weight and give England a run for their money in this match.

EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Match Details

The Super Six, Group 2 match of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 21 at North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19, ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup, Super Six, Group 2

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The pitch at North-West University No1 Ground has been good for players of all trades. While bowlers might enjoy bowling on the surface, batters will also get their chance to score runs. So, good competition between the ball and the bat can be expected.

EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Form Guide

EN-W U19 - W W W

IR-W U19 - L L W

EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Probable Playing XI

England Women Under 19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

England Women Under 19 Probable XI

Grace Scrivens, Liberty Heap, Davina Perrin, Seren Smale, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Josie Groves, Maddie Ward, Hannah Baker, Alexa Stonehouse, Emma Marlow, and Sophia Smale.

Ireland Women Under 19 Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Ireland Women Under 19 Probable XI

Rebecca Gough, Siuin Woods, Annabel Squires, Georgina Dempsey, Zara Craig, Abbi Harrison, Joanna Loughran, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Ellie McGee, and Kia McCartney.

EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Seren Smale

Seren Smale is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match. She has more points than the other two options and will be a relatively safe pick.

Batter

Liberty Heap

Liberty Heap bats in the top order for England and has the ability to take on the bowling from the very beginning of the innings. She also revived her form in the last match and is a great option to go with.

All-rounder

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens is having a dream of a tournament. She has been good with both the bat and the ball and will be a crucial player in this match.

Bowler

Sophia Smale

Sophia Smale has been in good wicket-taking form in the tournament. She was rested in the last match but will be back in this match. She will be a great choice for fantasy contests in this match.

5 Must-Picks for EN-W U19 vs IR-W U19

Grace Scrivens

Sophia Smale

Georgina Dempsey

Ryana Macdonald-Gay

Liberty Heap

England Women Under 19 Women vs Ireland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch at this venue has been very sporting. But with the kind of form England are in, it would be advisable to take on top-order English batters and their prime bowlers.

England Women Under 19 Women vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Seren Smale

Batters: Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, D Perrin

All-rounders: Georgina Dempsey, Grace Scrivens, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, A Maguire

Bowlers: F Sargent, Z Craig, Sophia Smale

England Women Under 19 Women vs Ireland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

