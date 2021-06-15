EN-W v IN-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's IND-W v ENG-W Test - June 16th, 2021

India Women are finally back in action in the Test format as they take on England Women in a one-off Test at Bristol, starting on Wednesday, June 16.

Playing their first Test since 2014, India Women have a task on their hands if they are to upset a strong English outfit. They will take heart from the fact that most of the experienced stars who featured in their previous Test are still part of the team and are accompanied by a plethora of talented young players.

England Women, who were last seen in action in the Test format in 2019, start as the favorites. With a solid batting lineup and a fearsome bowling attack, the hosts will look to make the most of the familiar conditions in Bristol and emerge victorious in a historic Test match.

England squad: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

India squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the one-off Test between India Women and England Women.

#3 Amy Jones (England)

England Training Session

England's wicket-keeper Amy Jones made her Test debut against Australia Women back in 2019, where she scored 64 in a drawn encounter. Although that remains her only appearance in the red-ball format for England, she is one of the key cogs in the batting lineup.

Jones was in superb nick during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with scores of 163* and 114 in three games for the Central Sparks. She also performed well during England's white-ball tour of New Zealand earlier this year, remaining unbeaten thrice in five innings.

Jones is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the one-off Test between India Women and England Women.

#2 Mithali Raj (India)

England v India - ICC Women's World Cup 2017

India captain Mithali Raj, who was part of the last Test the women's national team played in 2014, brings valuable experience and form into this game.

With scores of 68 and 24* for Railways in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy to go with knocks of 50, 36, 45 and 79* for India against South Africa in March, Raj is in impeccable touch. Her vast knowledge of the game will be India's pillar of strength in alien conditions, especially in a team which has only eight players with prior Test experience.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the one-off Test between India Women and England Women, Raj could generate a massive points haul.

#1 Heather Knight (England)

New Zealand v England - ODI Game 3

England captain Heather Knight will spearhead her country's charge towards a historic win against India in the one-off Test.

Knight racked up scores of 73, 59 and 91 for the Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, and tallied two fifties against New Zealand as well. The 30-year-old may not have a greatly impressive Test record, but she's a different batter now and could chip in with a few wickets as well.

Knight is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your IND-W v ENG-W Dream11 team for the one-off Test.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal