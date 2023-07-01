EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st WT20I match - July 1st, 2023

The first T20I matches between England Women (EN-W) and Australia Women (AU-W) will take place at Edgbaston on July 1. Ahead of the fixture, let's take a look at three players whom can you pick as captain or vice-captain for today's EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

#3 Nat Sciver Brunt (EN-W) – 9 credits

England v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Semi-Final

Nat Sciver is a dynamic all-rounder for England. Known for her competitive batting style and capacity to pick up crucial wickets, Sciver is a key player for the hosts. Her consistent performances and versatility make her a key player in all formats of the game.

Sciver has 2175 T20I runs from 108 matches and 79 wickets. She has scored 12 half-centuries with the bat. Thus, she is a must-pick for your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

#2 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) – 9 credits

Australia v Pakistan - ODI Series: Game 2

Ellyse Perry is an impressive all-rounder for the Australian Women's cricket team. With her exquisite batting abilities and capacity to generate tempo with the ball, Perry is a force to be reckoned with. Her consistent performances and awesome athleticism make her an essential asset for Australia.

Perry has made 1535 runs from 139 matches at an average of 30.70. She has 122 wickets at an economy of 5.85 in T20. You just cannot think about forming your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team without her.

#1 Alyssa Healy (AUS-W) - 9 credits

Australia v New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Alyssa Healy is a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter for the Australian Women's Cricket team. Known for her competitive and fearless method, Healy's explosive batting and exquisite glove work behind the stumps make her an indispensable part of the team. Her potential to provide brief starts makes her a precious asset in confined-overs cricket.

Healy has amassed 2489 runs in 141 matches in the T20 circuit, including one century and 14 half-centuries. She is a must-pick in your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

