EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – July 16, 2023

England Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the 2nd ODI of Women’s Ashes 2023 on July 16th at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The match will start at 03:30 PM IST.

England Women maintained their impressive performance in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) following their victory in the T20I series with a score of 2-1. They secured a 2-wicket win against Australia Women in the opening ODI. Captain Heather Knight was named the player of the match for her match-winning knock of 75 runs.

On the other hand, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry were the standout performers for Australia Women.

Following are the three players that you can consider as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 match.

#3 Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W) - 9.0 credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Ashleigh Gardner has been consistently making significant contributions in multiple aspects of the ongoing Women's Ashes 2023. She scored 72 runs and took two wickets in the three-match T20I series. Gardner's fine form continued in the previous ODI, where she scored 21 runs and claimed a remarkable three-wicket haul.

Her consistent all-round performances make her an invaluable choice as the captain or vice-captain for your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Ellyse Perry (AU-W) - 9 credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Ellyse Perry is another destructive all-rounder from the Australia Women's team who consistently delivers against England. With an impressive tally of 905 runs and a remarkable average of 43.09, Perry has also taken 40 wickets against the hosts. In the previous game, she scored 41 runs and also took a wicket.

Given her outstanding track record against England, she emerges as a top contender for the captain/vice-captain role in your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

#1 Nat-Sciver Brunt (EN-W) - 9 credits

England v Australia - Women's Ashes: 1st We Got Game ODI

Nat Sciver Brunt has been a consistent performer for England Women in ODIs against Australia. She boasts an excellent batting average of 50.53 and has taken a total of 17 wickets in 21 games. Natalie scored 31 runs in the previous game and also claimed two wickets.

Based on her impressive records against Australia, she is undoubtedly the top choice as the captain of your EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Contest? Nat-Sciver Brunt Ashleigh Gardner 0 votes