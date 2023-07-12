England Women vs Australia Women - Dream11 Prediction - Women’s Ashes 2023 1st ODI

England Women will take on Australia Women in the first ODI of the Women’s Ashes 2023 at the County Ground, Bristol on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The multi-format Women’s Ashes series moves to it’s last phase, which is the 50-over series. After losing the one-off Test match and the first T20I, England bounced back to win two T20Is.

However, the ODI format is going to be a different challenge. Australia Women have been a beast in the 50-over format. Since the start of 2018, the seven-time ODI World Cup champions have won 41 out of the 42 matches they have played. England who were runners-up in the 2022 World Cup edition have a win-loss record of 33-22 in this period.

Thus, Australia Women will start as favourites but England Women will be desperate to win the Ashes for the first time since the 2013-14 series down under.

EN-W vs AU-W, Match Details

The first ODI match of the Women’s Ashes 2023 between England Women and Australia Women will be played on July 12th 2023 at County Ground, Bristol. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EN-W vs AU-W

Date & Time: July 12th 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Bristol is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers and the spinners may also find some turn. Thus, an all-round surface is likely to be in store for this game.

EN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing 11 today

England Women Team News

England Women have named a 15-member squad for the ODI series. Lauren Filer could make her ODI debut else Lauren Bell might get the nod.

England Women Probable Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson/Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer/Lauren Bell

Australia Women Team News

Australia may not make changes to the XI that played in the third T20I.

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Today’s EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney topped the run charts in the T20I series. The left-hander scored 115 runs while striking at 116.16. In the 50-over format, she averages 52.45 and has aggregated 1941 runs which includes three hundreds and 13 fifties.

Top Batter Pick

Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont has been a consistent performer for England Women in ODI cricket. She has scored 3505 runs at an average of 40.75 and has struck nine hundreds along with 17 fifties. She also racked up a fine 208 in the only Test of this multi-format series.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner is in top all-round form. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 72 runs at a strike-rate of 128.57 and she has picked up two scalps at an economy rate with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is a wicket-taking option with the ball. The left-arm spinner returned with five wickets at an economy of 7.60 in the three T20Is. She took 34 wickets in 20 ODIs in 2022 and she had an economy of 3.47.

EN-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt has made crucial contributions with both bat and ball. The premier England Women’s all-rounder has got 55 runs at a strike-rate of 112.24 and has taken two wickets at an economy of 8.16 in the T20I series. She amassed 833 runs at an average of 59.50 in ODI cricket last year and she took 11 wickets.

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath has a solid all-round record in all three formats of the game. In ODIs, she has scored 357 runs while averaging 32.45 and striking at 92.24. With the ball, she has got 17 wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ashleigh Gardner (AU-W)

Nat Sciver-Brunt (EN-W)

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Beth Mooney (AU-W)

EN-W vs AU-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath could be the ones to watch out for.

EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for England Women vs Australia Women - Women’s Ashes 2023 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Kate Cross

EN-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for England Women vs Australia Women - Women’s Ashes 2023 1st ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Heather Knight, Tahlia McGrath, Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Charlotte Dean

