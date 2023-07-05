EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Ashes, 2nd T20I

England Women (EN-W) will take on Australia Women (AUS-W) in the second T20I of the Women's Ashes at Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, July 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 2nd T20I.

Having won the one-off Test between the two sides, Australia Women were high on confidence ahead of the T20I series. The visitors defeated England by four wickets on the penultimate ball of the first T20I match. Beth Mooney led the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 61 off 47 deliveries to power her side to victory, while Jess Jonassen did the talking with the ball.

The onus will be on England to make a comeback in this game and level the five-match T20I.

EN-W vs AUS-W Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of Women's Ashes will be played on July 5 at the Kennington Oval in London. The match is set to commence at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs AUS-W, Women's Ashes, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: July 05, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

EN-W vs AUS-W Pitch Report

The Kennington Oval is expected to provide a balanced surface for this encounter. Pace bowlers hold the cards to success and their spell is expected to be pivotal. Meanwhile, batters will be looking to make the most of the shorter boundaries.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

EN-W vs AUS-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

England Women: L

Australia Women: W

EN-W vs AUS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

England Women Probable Playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, and Lauren Bell.

Australia Women Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Australia Women Probable Playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Annabel Jones (1 match, 40 runs, Strike Rate: 190.48)

Annabel Jones is the perfect player for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She scored 40 runs in the first game off just 21 deliveries and wreaked havoc on the opposition bowlers.

Top Batter pick

Sophia Dunkley (1 match, 56 runs, Strike Rate: 114.29)

Sophia Dunkley is extremely reliable with the bat. She scored a superb half-century in the previous game but will probably be focusing on improving her strike rate in the next match.

Top All-rounder pick

Ashleigh Gardner (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 134.78)

Ashleigh Gardner is one of the best all-rounders and is hugely influential in the shortest format. She scored 31 runs in the first T20I and will be looking to have a major say with the ball in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Jess Jonassen (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.25)

Jess Jonassen was the star with the ball in the first T20I. She ended picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25.

EN-W vs AUS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Tahlia McGrath

Tahlia McGrath was outstanding in the first match. She scored 40 runs off 29 deliveries and also picked up a wicket. She has been in great form lately and should definitely be the captaincy choice of your EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney was the Player of the Match in the first T20I and led the run-chase for Australia. She scored 61 not out in 47 deliveries and her knock was crucial.

5 Must-picks with players stats for EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Tahlia McGrath 40 runs and 1 wicket 91 points Annabel Jones 40 runs 90 points Jess Jonassen 3 wickets 85 points Beth Mooney 61 runs 82 points Sophia Dunkley 56 runs 74 points

EN-W vs AUS-W match expert tips

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath have been in outstanding form and they are very reliable captaincy choices for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head to Head League

EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Annabel Jones, Beth Mooney

Batters: Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

EN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Annabel Jones, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

