EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 15

The 15th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see England Women (EN-W) taking on India Women (IN-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.

England have had a rough start to their World Cup campaign with three losses in as many games. Another defeat in the competition would spell trouble for the reigning Women's World Cup champions. They now face India, who come into the game on the back of a stunning win over West Indies, courtesy of centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. India will start as the clear favorites, but England have enough in the tank to fancy a win. With valuable points up for grabs, a riveting contest beckons at the Bay Oval on Wednesday.

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Charlotte Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross/Natasha Farrant and Anya Shrubsole

IN-W XI

Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh

Match Details

EN-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides at Bay Oval with help on offer for both the spinners and pacers. The batters will look to see out the new ball and set up for the long haul, with wickets in hand being key. As the match progresses, the spinners should also get some turn off the surface, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones had a decent outing against South Africa, scoring a fine fifty . Although she was underwhelming behind the stumps, Jones is one of the better keepers going around. With decent form on the batting front and value with the gloves, Jones is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Mithali Raj: Mithali Raj has not fired in the Women's World Cup so far, failing to get going in the top order. Although she batted at No.3 in the previous game, Mithali couldn't get many runs against the Windies. But given her ability and experience, she is a good addition to your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is one of the best all-rounders in the business, with her bowling ability often being India's go-to option in the middle overs. Apart from her wicket-taking ability, Sharma is expected to bat at No.4 for India, which should allow her to have a big say in the outcome of the game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone has been in fine form in the last few games, putting in economical spells while proving to be a wicket-taking threat as well. With the conditions suiting the spinners, Ecclestone will once again be England's go-to bowler in the middle overs, making her a must-have in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver (EN-W) - 287 points

Pooja Vastrakar (IN-W) - 270 points

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (IN-W) - 267 points

Important stats for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Smriti Mandhana - 181 runs in 3 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 60.33

Tammy Beaumont - 182 runs in 3 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 60.67

Natalie Sciver - 127 runs and 4 wickets in 3 Women's WC matches

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Mithai Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Mithali Raj.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Mithai Raj, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Edited by Samya Majumdar