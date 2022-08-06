EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 will see England Women (EN-W) take on India Women (IN-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 6.

England have done well in the tournament in the absence of regular captain Heather Knight, winning all of their league games. Their bowlers have been impressive under pressure, with Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt leading from the front. However, they face an upbeat Indian side that have been equally impressive in this tournament. While Renuka Singh has stepped up with the ball, the duo of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues have done well too. Although both teams are in decent form, England will start as the favorites owing to the home conditions. With a place in the final on offer, a cracking game beckons in Birmingham.

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver (c), Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong.

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia/Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh.

Match Details

EN-W vs IN-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: 6th August, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has slowed down in recent matches, allowing the bowlers to have a major say in the outcome of the game. The batters will look to go hard in the powerplay phase, with runscoring being relatively easy against the new ball. There should be enough turn on offer for the spinners, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today's EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Amy Jones has been in decent form in the last few matches, coming up with handy knocks in the middle order. She is an experienced campaigner, having played in the Hundred and the WBBL in the past. She is also an exceptional keeper, adding value to her case for a spot in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma has been decent for India in the tournament, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Shafali is one of the most explosive batters in the world, with her record speaking for itself. Given the form that she is in and her record in English conditions, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver is one of the premier all-rounders in the game, but has not been required to do much of the heavylifting in the tournament. However, she has held her own with the bat in the middle order, adding some much-needed calmness and stability. However, she is known for tuning in big performances in crunch matches, making her a good addition to your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Renuka Singh: Renuka Singh has been a revelation at the Commonwealth Games, starring in her performances with the new ball. She is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with nine wickets to her name. The conditions should suit Renuka, who has been extremely accurate with the new ball. Given her form and ability to swing the ball, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Katherine Brunt (EN-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Alice Capsey - 117 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 39.00

Sophie Ecclestone - 5 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 11.40

Renuka Thakur - 9 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 5.33

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022)

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Maia Bouchier, Shafali Verma, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Maia Bouchier, Smriti Mandhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Sophia Dunkley.

