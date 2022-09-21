EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the second ODI at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

India got the better of the hosts in the previous game, with the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami impressing. They have a well-balanced squad and will eye a series win. However, England will fancy their chances given the home conditions. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont will be keen to get England back on track. With both teams looking for a win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Canterbury.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Details, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will take place at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 21st September 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

EN-W vs IN-W pitch report for 2nd ODI

As seen in the last three English One-Day Cup matches played in Canterbury, a high-scoring game is expected. The average first-innings total reads 267 in the last three English One-Day Cup matches. In those three matches, pace has accounted for 69 percent of the wickets. The record is skewed towards the chasing side, enticing teams to prefer bowling first upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 267

Average 2nd-innings score: 270

EN-W vs IN-W ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: LWWWL

India: LWWWW

EN-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Women injury/team news.

No changes are expected.

England Women probable playing 11

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c&wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross and Issy Wong.

India Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks for 2nd ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Yastika Bhatia (50(47) in the previous match)

Yastika Bhatia looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring a 47-ball 50. She has been a good addition to the Indian set-up with four fifties in 16 innings. With Yastika also improving her keeping skills lately, she is a top pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophia Dunkley (29(52) in the previous match)

Sophia Dunkley has been England's best batter across three T20Is and a solitary ODI against India so far. While she was the highest run-scorer in the T20Is with 115 runs, Dunkley got off to a start in the ODI, scoring 29 runs. With Dunkley being a good player of both pace and spin, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Davidson-Richards (50(61) in the previous match)

Alice Davidson-Richards was the standout batter for England in the previous game, scoring a hard-fought 50 off 61 balls. She is England's leading all-rounder in the absence of Nat Sciver and is expected to play a big role with the ball. Given her experience and clever use of variations, Davidson-Richards is a top pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jhulan Goswami (10-2-20-1 in the previous match)

Jhulan Goswami had a good outing in Hove, returning with figures of 1/20. She was relentless with the new ball, troubling the batters with her swing bowling. With the conditions likely to suit her in Canterbury as well, Goswami is a must-have in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has scores of 23, 79, nine and 91 on this white-ball tour of England. She is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the game, averaging 43.23 in ODI cricket. With the southpaw in great touch, Mandhana should be a popular captaincy choice in EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction teams.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best bowlers in the world, averaging 21.64 with the ball in ODIs. Apart from her bowling prowess, Ecclestone is capable of scoring quick runs, like she did in the previous game, amassing 31 off just 33 balls. With Ecclestone due a big performance, she could be a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs IN-W, 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sophia Dunkley 29(52) in the previous match Danielle Wyatt 43(50) in the previous match Deepti Sharma 2/33 in the previous match Smriti Mandhana 91(99) in the previous match Harmanpreet Kaur 74(94) in the previous match

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 2nd ODI

India's new-ball pair of Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh are as good as they come in this format. They conceded only 26 runs in the first 10 overs in the previous game, picking up two wickets in the process. With conditions helpful for pace early on, they should be good selections in the EN-W vs IN-W game.

Take your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this EN-W vs IN-W match, click here!

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Head To Head

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (vc), Jhulan Goswami, Charlotte Dean

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd ODI, Grand League

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley (c)

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (vc), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far