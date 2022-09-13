EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the second T20I at the County Ground in Derby on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips

Despite missing some key players ahead of the series, England blew away India in the first T20I. The likes of Sarah Glenn and Sophia Dunkley were impressive and will be keen to sustain their form. However, India boast a strong batting unit featuring Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. They will be eager to restore parity to the series scoreline with their bowling attack being key. With both teams looking for a win, a cracking game is on the cards in Derby.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Details, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will take place at the County Ground in Derby. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs IN-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 13th September 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

EN-W vs IN-W pitch report for 2nd T20I

The pitch in Derby is a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings score in the last three matches being 165. While English conditions are known to suit pacers, the spinners have also held their own in Derby with spin accounting for nearly 50 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. The team batting first has won the last three games at the venue.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 165

Average 2nd-innings score: 131

EN-W vs IN-W T20I Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WWLLW

India: WWWLL

EN-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Women injury/team news.

No changes are expected.

England Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c&wk), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophia Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Freya Davies and Sarah Glenn.

India Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana/Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks for 2nd T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (14 matches, 207 runs, Average: 20.70)

Richa Ghosh is an attack-minded batter who is capable of scoring boundaries at will in the backend of the innings. She has scored 207 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of over 100. She got off to a start in the previous game, scoring a 12-ball 16. Given his attacking prowess, Richa should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Sophia Dunkley (31 matches, 366 runs, Average: 24.40)

Sophia Dunkley was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a brisk fifty at the top of the order. She is slowly becoming one of England's go-to batters, with her averaging improving to 24.40 in recent games. With Dunkley in good form, she is a top pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Capsey (8 matches, 192 runs, 8 wickets)

Alice Capsey has been one of the standout players this summer, impressing for both England and the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. She scored 32 runs off just 20 balls in the previous game against India. Although she is not being used as a frontline bowler, Capsey's batting form should make her a good choice for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Singh (12 matches, 14 wickets)

Although Renuka Singh went wicketless in the previous game, she impressed with her swing-bowling ability. She conceded only 23 runs in four overs, whereas the rest of the Indian attack conceded over 10 runs an over. Given the conditions on offer, Renuka should be a top pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been in good form all year, impressing in The Hundred by scoring over 200 runs for the Southern Brave. She looked in good form in the previous game as well, scoring 23 runs. With England's pace attack lacking experience, Mandhana should be a good captaincy choice for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt is a prolific runscorer in this format, having scored over 2000 runs in 133 matches. She has 11 50-plus scores to her name and has been in good form over the last few weeks. With Wyatt striking at over 130 with the bat against India Women in her career, she is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs IN-W, 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sophia Dunkley 61(44) in the previous match Alice Capsey 32(20) in the previous match Sarah Glenn 4/23 in the previous match Smriti Mandhana 23(20) in the previous match Renuka Singh 14 wickets in 11 innings

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 2nd T20I

Although Sophie Ecclestone went wicketless in the previous game, her record in this format is impeccable. Apart from bowling, Ecclestone is likely to bat higher up the order as well in the absence of Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. If she does manage to find her groove early on, Ecclestone could be a game-changing selection in your EN-W vs IN-W fantasy team.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Head To Head

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20I, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Danielle Wyatt (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Renuka Singh

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd T20I, Grand League

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones (c)

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies, Renuka Singh

