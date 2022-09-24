EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the third ODI at Lord's in London on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

India have already sealed a series win, with the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur starring on the batting front. While they are already assured of a series win, India would love to give veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who could be playing her last ODI, the perfect send-off. However, England have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad despite not clicking as a unit in the series. With both teams eyeing a win to close out the series, an entertaining game beckons at the iconic Lord's.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will take place at Lord's in London. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 24th September 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

EN-W vs IN-W pitch report for 3rd ODI

The pitch at Lord's is expected to be a competitive one with the average first-innings score in the last three matches being 245. Pacers have ruled the roost in those three matches, picking up 46 out of the 56 wickets. Given the slightly overcast conditions on offer, teams might prefer bowling first upon winning the toss.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 245

Average 2nd-innings score: 194

EN-W vs IN-W ODI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WWWLL

India: WWWWW

EN-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Women injury/team news.

No changes are expected.

England Women probable playing 11

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c&wk), Alice Davidson-Richards/Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross and Issy Wong/Lauren Bell.

India Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol/Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks for 3rd ODI

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (39 off 51 balls in the previous match)

Amy Jones struck some form in the previous game, scoring 39 runs off 51 balls. While she has struggled in her role as captain, Jones has a decent record in the format with 1433 runs in 61 innings. With Jones due a big knock in the middle order, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (143(111) in the previous match)

Harmanpreet Kaur has been the undoubted star of the series, scoring 217 runs in two matches. She scored her fifth ODI hundred in the previous game, scoring 143 runs in just 111 balls. Harman's form and ability to score quick runs makes her a popular pick in EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction teams.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Capsey (2 matches, 58 runs, Average: 29.00)

Alice Capsey has had a good start to her international career, scoring 58 runs in two matches so far. Apart from her ODI form, Capsey has averaged 33.42 in nine T20I innings this year. With Capsey likely to take up the sixth bowler's role, she is a good pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Renuka Singh (10-0-57-4 in the previous match)

Renuka Singh was brilliant in the previous game, picking up four wickets in her quota of overs. Renuka's ability to swing the ball is noteworthy, with the pacer taking two wickets in the powerplay. Her ODI record - 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 17.07 - also holds her in good stead, making her a must-have in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has been consistent on this tour of England, scoring 242 runs across five white-ball matches. She has scores of 40 and 91 in the ODI series so far. Given her record in English conditions - 550 runs at an average of 36.66 - she should be a good captaincy choice for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt has been England's best batter in the series with 108 runs in two matches. The English middle-order batter also has a strike rate of 86.81 in the format. Given her ability to score quick runs in the middle order, Wyatt could be a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs IN-W, 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Amy Jones 39(51) in the previous match Danielle Wyatt 108 runs in 2 matches Deepti Sharma 3 wickets in 2 matches Smriti Mandhana 131 runs in 2 matches Harmanpreet Kaur 217 runs in 2 matches

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 3rd ODI

Charlotte Dean has been England's most economical bowler in the series, conceding 4.20 runs per over across two matches. However, the conditions at Lord's might force her to bowl defensive lines and hold one end up. With Dean batting down the order as well, she could be avoided in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Head To Head

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt (vc), Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd ODI, Grand League

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd ODI, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones (c), Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Emma Lamb, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh

