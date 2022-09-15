EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with India Women (IN-W) in the third T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

After a bad start, India hit back with a brilliant performance to level the series. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Sneh Rana stood out in the previous game and will be keen to sustain their form. While the Indians will eye a historic series win, the English are a talented squad with a decent blend of youth and experience. Home conditions should favor England, who will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, another cracking game beckons with the series on the line.

EN-W vs IN-W Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third and final T20I of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will take place at the County Ground in Bristol. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EN-W vs IN-W, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 15th September 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

EN-W vs IN-W pitch report for 3rd T20I

The previous game only saw a total of 261 runs being scored across both innings. The pacers should get the ball to move around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. Teams in the T20 Blast preferred to chase, but the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Last Match

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 139

Average 2nd-innings score: 122

EN-W vs IN-W T20I Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: WLLWL

India: WWLLW

EN-W vs IN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

England Women injury/team news.

No changes are expected.

England Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (c&wk), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Freya Davies and Sarah Glenn.

India Women injury/team news.

No injury concerns for India Women.

India Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana/Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks for 3rd T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amy Jones (75 matches, 1121 runs, Average: 21.98)

Amy Jones has been one of the best batters this year, scoring over 150 runs in The Hundred. She had a good Commonwealth Games campaign as well, amassing 114 runs at an average of 38.00. While she has only managed 17 runs in the series, Jones is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, making her a top pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (79(53) in the previous match)

Smriti Mandhana was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a 53-ball 79* in Derby. The southpaw has been in brilliant form all summer, impressing in the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred. With Mandhana already scoring 102 runs in the series, she is bound to be a popular pick for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sneh Rana (3/24 in the previous match)

While Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat, it was Sneh Rana who stood out with the ball. She picked up three wickets in the middle overs, including those of Amy Jones and Maia Bouchier. With Rana capable of scoring quick runs as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy: 7.43)

Sophie Ecclestone is an elite white-ball bowler with a T20I strike rate of 16.5. She is one of the top-ranked bowlers and has also been in decent form. Ecclestone can whack a few with the bat as well with a strike rate of 126.

EN-W vs IN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has scores of 23 and 79 in this series. She is a good player of pace, but has also impressed against spin in the series. Given England's relatively inexperienced pace attack, Mandhana is a brilliant captain or vice-captain choice for your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophia Dunkley

Although Dunkley did not score many runs in the previous game, she is England's top runscorer in the series with 66 runs. She has been one of the breakout stars of the summer, even earning a promotion to the top of the order. With Dunkley due for a big knock, she could be a viable option for captaincy in your EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EN-W vs IN-W, 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Sophia Dunkley 66 runs in 2 matches Amy Jones 17 runs in 2 matches Sarah Glenn 4 wickets in 2 matches Smriti Mandhana 102 runs in 2 matches Renuka Singh 15 wickets in 12 innings

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for 3rd T20I

England's pace attack has not oozed confidence in the series, conceding 7.75 runs per powerplay over while picking up only two wickets. On the same line, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, who are known to go on the attack in the powerplay, should have an opportunity to cash in on the lackluster English powerplay bowling in the third and final EN-W vs IN-W T20I.

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head To Head

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20I, Head To Head

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones (vc)

Batters: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Renuka Singh

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Bryony Smith, Sneh Rana, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Renuka Singh

