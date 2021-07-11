England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd T20I Match - July 11th, 2021

England Women will take on India Women in the second T20 at the County Ground in Hove on Sunday.

England Women will head into the game high on confidence after winning the first match by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. After India Women won the toss and decided to bowl first, England Women managed to post 177-7 in their 20 overs. Nat Sciver scored a half-century for the hosts, with Amy Jones chipping in with a quick-fire 43. With three wickets, Shikha Pandey was the pick of the Indian bowlers. Harleen Deol’s sensational catch to dismiss Amy Jones was the biggest highlight of the game.

In reply, India Women managed 54 runs for the loss of three wickets in 8.4 overs. After the dangerous Shafali Verma was dismissed for an early duck, Smriti Mandhana tried to stabilize the innings with a 17-ball 29. Harleen Deol (17 not out off 24 balls) and Deepti Sharma (four not out off seven balls) were at the crease when rain interrupted the game. Play couldn’t be resumed and with the Duckworth-Lewis method coming into the picture, England Women ended up winning the contest by 18 runs.

Although England Women will start the second T20I as favorites, India Women are more than capable of flipping the script and drawing the series level.

Squads to choose from:

England Women

Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

Predicted Playing

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, 2nd T20I

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date and Time: 11th July, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the County Ground in Hove generally favors the batters, they will need to spend some time in the middle before switching gears, with wickets in hand being the key for both sides. On the bowling front, spinners are expected to play a crucial role in the game. Batting first should be the preferred option upon winning the toss at the venue.

England Women vs India Women 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Annabel Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Shikha Pandey, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Shikha Pandey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Annabel Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver, Shikha Pandey, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Edited by Samya Majumdar