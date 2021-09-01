EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the first match of the three-match T20I series at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Wednesday.

England Women, who are currently second in the Women's T20I rankings, beat India Women 2-1 in their last T20I series. New Zealand Women, on the other hand, are currently sitting at the fourth spot in the Women's T20I rankings. The White Ferns' last T20I series against Australia Women ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn.

NZ-W XI

Sophie Devine (C), Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (WK), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green.

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 1st September 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the County Ground in Chelmsford is a flat batting wicket. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track, which further eases out as the match progresses, making it easier to chase. The average first-innings score in the last couple of matches played at the venue is 173 runs.

Today’s EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Jones has scored 864 runs at a strike rate of 117.23 in 60 T20I matches. She is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Batters

Amy Satterthwaite: Satterthwaite has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for her side. She has scored 1717 runs and picked up 25 wickets in 108 T20I matches.

Danielle Wyatt: Wyatt is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 1798 runs and taken 46 wickets in 119 T20I matches.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine: Devine is currently one of the best T20I all-rounders. She has scored 2474 runs at a strike rate of 124.25 while also picking up 94 wickets in 98 T20I matches. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Natalie Sciver: Sciver can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. She has scored 1668 runs and also picked up 70 wickets in 86 T20I matches.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone: Ecclestone is a quality spinner who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for her side. She has taken 64 wickets at an economy rate of 5.89 in 45 T20I matches.

Anya Shrubsole: Shrubsole has picked up 102 wickets at an economy rate of 5.95 in 79 T20I matches. Her ability to take wickets in bulk makes her a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W)

Amy Ellen Jones (EN-W)

Important Stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine: 2474 runs and 94 wickets in 98 matches; SR - 124.25 and ER - 6.32

Natalie Sciver: 1668 runs and 70 wickets in 86 matches; SR - 113.70 and ER - 6.31

Suzie Bates: 3301 runs and 50 wickets in 123 matches; SR - 110.62 and ER - 6.73

Danielle Wyatt: 1798 runs and 46 wickets in 119 matches; SR - 123.40 and ER - 5.65

Anya Shrubsole: 102 wickets in 79 matches; ER - 5.95

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction - England Women vs New Zealand Women T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction - England Women vs New Zealand Women T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Hannah Rowe.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt.

Edited by Samya Majumdar