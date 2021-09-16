EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England Women (EN-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

After a pulsating T20I series, England and New Zealand move over to the fifty-over format, with both sides beginning their preparations for the next World Cup. Although England head into thE game as the clear favorites, New Zealand cannot be taken lightly by any means, making for a good contest in Bristol.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 16th September, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the County Ground with help on offer for the spinners as well. Although the pacers should also get the ball to move around, the batters should ideally enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. The spinners will get turn off the surface, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Katey Martin has done well in the last year or so for New Zealand with her big-hitting prowess being highly-valued. Although she is expected to bat in the middle order, one can expect her to have an impact towards the backend of the innings.

Batter

Tammy Beaumont: England opener Tammy Beaumont has been consistent in the white-ball formats, with her ability to change gears at will being a crucial asset for England. She is due for a big knock at the top of the order after a slightly subdued T20I series, making her one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is perhaps the best all-rounder in the game, alongside Nat Sciver. Apart from her medium pace, Devine's explosive batting makes her a unique proposition and also a must-have in your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone hasn't been in the best of wicket-taking form, but she did pick up a few in the T20I series. Her left-arm spin should have a say in the middle overs given the turn on offer, making her a must-have in your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Tammy Beaumont (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont: 113 runs in 3 matches in T20I series, Average: 37.67

Sophie Devine: 87 runs and 3 wickets in T20I series

Leigh Kasperek: 6 wickets in 3 matches in T20I series, Average: 16.50

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Amy Sattherthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Leigh Kasperek and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Amy Sattherthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Heather Knight, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Heather Knight

Edited by Samya Majumdar