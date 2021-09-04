EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I 

England Women (EN-W) will lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) in the second T20I at the County Ground in Hove on Saturday.

England Women won the first T20I convincingly by 46 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They put in an exceptional batting performance by scoring 184/4 in 20 overs. In response, New Zealand Women were bundled out for just 138 runs in 18.5 overs.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver (C), Amy Ellen Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 4th September 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Hove is suitable for batting with little help on offer for bowlers. The teams batting first have won the last five out of the six matches played on this ground. Anything over the 140-run mark automatically puts pressure on the chasing teams.

Today's EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Jones is the best pick from the wicketkeepers' section for your fantasy team, considering the fact that she is very consistent with the bat. She played a small but fast innings, scoring 31 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 206.67, in the first match of the series.

Batters

Danielle Wyatt: Wyatt seemed off color in the first match, managing only 14 runs. But it won't take her long to be back in form. She has scored 1798 runs in her T20I career thus far and can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice for today's game.

Suzie Bates: Bates is one of the greatest batters in the history of women’s cricket. She is currently the leading run-scorer in Women’s T20Is, amassing 3301 runs in 119 innings at an average of 30.00.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver: Sciver is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket at the moment, all thanks to her match winning-performances with both the bat and ball. She scored 14 runs and picked up a wicket in the first match of the series.

Sophie Devine: The New Zealand skipper is one of the best all-rounders of the modern era. While she has scored 2474 runs in T20I cricket, she has also scalped 94 wickets.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone: Ecclestone picked up two wickets in the opening match of the series at an economy rate of 6.26. She is currently one of the best spinners and has the ability to turn the tide of matches with her exceptional bowling skills.

Jess Kerr: Kerr can be very good with the ball on such pitches and has the ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals. She failed to take any wickets in the previous match. She could be a good budget pick for our fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont (EN-W) - 126 points

Hayley Jensen (NZ-W) - 85 points

Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W) - 84 points

Amy Jones (EN-W) - 77 points

Sarah Glenn (EN-W) - 70 points

Important Stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont - 97 runs in 1 match; SR - 149.23

Hayley Jensen - 16 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 145.45 and ER - 6.50

Amy Satterthwaite - 43 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 138.71 and ER - 10.33

Amy Jones - 31 runs in 1 match; SR - 206.67

Sarah Glenn - 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.00

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction - England Women vs New Zealand Women T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Ecclestone, Leigh Kasperek, Natasha Farrant.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction - England Women vs New Zealand Women T20I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Leigh Kasperek, Mady Villiers, Jess Kerr.

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt.

Edited by Samya Majumdar