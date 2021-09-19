EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between England Women (EN-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) is set to take place at the New Road in Worcester on Sunday.

England got over the challenge of the White Ferns in the previous game, courtesy of a Heather Knight special with the bat. They will be eyeing another win to stamp their authority over New Zealand. However, New Zealand have a good squad filled with youth and experience, making for a great game of cricket in Worcester.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross and Freya Davies

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 19th September, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

Another competitive game beckons at New Road with some help on offer for the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to watch out for movement against the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good score at the venue.

Today’s EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Katey Martin couldn't fire in the previous game, but her glovework behind the stumps was impeccable. With Martin likely to play a more significant role with the bat than Amy Jones, she should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

Batter

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont couldn't convert a start in the previous game, but she has been fairly consistent in this format this year. With Beaumont having a decent record at New Road, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is one of the feared all-rounders in the game and nearly won New Zealand the game earlier in the week. Her all-round ability is crucial to New Zealand's fortunes, making her a must-have in your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone picked up a few wickets in the previous game with her guile and experience likely to be England's main asset in the middle overs. Adding in her explosive batting ability only adds value to her case as a popular pick in today's EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 contest.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight (EN-W) - 121 points

Amy Sattherthwaite (NZ-W) - 103 points

Katherine Brunt (EN-W) - 105 points

Important stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver: 142 runs and 2 wickets in ODI series vs India

Sophie Devine: 34 runs and 2 wickets in the previous ODI vs NZ

Leigh Kasperek: 6 wickets in 3 matches in T20I series, Average: 16.50

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amy Sattherthwaite, Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu and Kate Cross

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Katherine Brunt

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amy Sattherthwaite, Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Kerr and Kate Cross

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

Edited by Samya Majumdar