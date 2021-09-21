EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between England Women (EN-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) is set to take place at Grace Road in Leicester on Tuesday.

England clinched a thrilling win in the previous game, courtesy of a good bowling performance at Worcester. The home side will be looking to seal a series win at the expense of New Zealand, who themselves are eyeing a crucial win to keep the series alive. With some of the world's best players in Nat Sciver and Sophie Devine set for action, another cracking contest beckons between the two sides today.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross and Natasha Farrant

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at Grace Road with help on offer for the pacers. A few clouds should make an appearance, possibly assisting the pacers early on. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. However, the spinners will come into play in the middle overs, making for a great battle between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Katey Martin hasn't been in the best of form in the series so far with miserly returns with the bat. However, Martin's experience holds her in good stead, with her wicketkeeping ability also being highly-valued. Hence she is a better option ahead of Amy Jones for your fantasy team.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates got off to a decent start in the previous game, but she couldn't convert it into a big score. The Kiwi batter is due for a big one at the top of the order and is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver hasn't really fired in the series despite impressing with the ball in both games. Her batting returns haven't been great, but she is well and truly capable of overturning her fortunes in today's game. Given her all-round ability, she would be a great addition to your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone has been England's go-to bowler in the middle overs with a few wickets to her name as well. With spin likely to play a part in the middle overs yet again, Ecclestone is another one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight (EN-W) - 154 points

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) - 193 points

Charlotte Dean (EN-W) - 189 points

Important stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver: 3 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 14.33

Sophie Devine: 62 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series

Heather Knight: 107 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 53.50

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Charlotte Dean, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Natasha Farrant, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont

Edited by Samya Majumdar