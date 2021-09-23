EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th ODI

The fourth ODI between England Women (EN-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) is set to take place at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday.

The White Ferns came up with a brilliant performance with the ball in the previous game to keep the series alive. New Zealand will be looking to level the series with another such performance, but they are in for a tough test in the form of England. With the likes of Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone itching to make amends, a cracking game beckons in Derby.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole and Natasha Farrant

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Molly Penfold, Hayley Jensen and Lea Tahuhu

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 4th ODI

Date and Time: 23rd September, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby should have something in it for both the spinners and pacers. Movement off the surface should be available in abundance, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before going big, with wickets in hand being the key. Spin should play a big role in the second half of the game, which may force teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones is yet to fire in the series, with the English wicketkeeper-batter failing to convert a start in the previous game. However, Jones is quite capable of getting a big one in the middle order and should ideally get the nod over Katey Martin, whose form has been dismal over the last year or so.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates has blown hot and cold on this tour, but a player of her class cannot be kept down for too long. The veteran batter's experience and ability to take on the bowlers early in the innings makes her a valuable asset to your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Another veteran in the White Ferns' set-up, Sophie Devine has been fairly consistent with the ball. However, she is also due for a big knock in the middle order for New Zealand, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Although England's premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone didn't pick up a wicket in the previous game she was consistent with her lines and lengths in the middle overs. Against a right-handed heavy New Zealand side, Ecclestone should find herself back amongst the wickets in today's game.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Katherine Brunt (EN-W) - 302 points

Lea Tahuhu (NZ-W) - 336 points

Charlotte Dean (EN-W) - 232 points

Important stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Charlotte Dean: 6 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 21.17

Maddy Green: 98 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 49.00

Heather Knight: 113 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 37.67

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Maddy Green, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Charlotte Dean and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Maddy Green, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Tash Farrant and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

Edited by Samya Majumdar