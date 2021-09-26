EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th ODI

The fifth ODI between England Women (EN-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) is set to take place at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Sunday.

The English got past the White Ferns in a thrilling encounter in Bristol last time around to seal a series win. England will be looking to end the summer on a high with another good performance, but the White Ferns have been brilliant themselves in this series. With both teams looking well-matched on paper, an exciting game beckons in Canterbury.

EN-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Sattherthwaite, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen and Lea Tahuhu

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, 5th ODI

Date and Time: 26th September, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St Lawrence Ground is expected to favor the pacers in what should be a good contest between bat and ball. The batters will be wary of early movement against the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key towards the backend of the innings, with spin also likely to trouble them in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones found some form in the previous game with a well-compiled 63-ball 40 in the middle order. With the confidence of some runs behind her, Jones is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates is yet to fire in the series with just 51 runs to her name. The veteran opener is one of New Zealand's best batters and is due for a big knock in this series decider on Sunday.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Although White Ferns star Sophie Devine has done well with bat and ball, she is yet to come up with a match-winning performance in the series. She has impressed in patches and could be in for a big outing, making her a must-have in your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Charlotte Dean: The breakout star for England in this series has undoubtedly been Charlotte Dean. The office has picked up nine wickets in four games and currently tops the wicket-taking charts for this series. With form on her side, Dean could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in the middle overs for England in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) - 318 points

Lea Tahuhu (NZ-W) - 336 points

Charlotte Dean (EN-W) - 331 points

Important stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Charlotte Dean: 9 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Average: 19.89

Sophie Devine: 106 runs and 6 wickets in this series

Heather Knight: 214 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 53.50

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Suzie Bates, Maddy Gree, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Hannah Rowe and Charlotte Dean

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Down, Maddy Gree, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Anya Shrubsole, Leigh Kasperek and Charlotte Dean

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont

Edited by Samya Majumdar