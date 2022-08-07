EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, 3rd-place Play-off

The third-place play-off of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) take on England (EN-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, August 7.

After a strong performance in the group stage, England were edged out by the Indians in the semi-finals. However, they are still in contention for a podium finish, something they will fancy themselves ahead of the game. New Zealand, on the other hand, come into the game on the back of two consecutive losses, one of which came against England in the group stage. Although the likes of Sophia Devine and Suzie Bates have held their own, the White Ferns will want their youngsters to step up today. With both sides eager to end the tournament with a bronze medal to show for their efforts, an entertaining game beckons in Birmingham.

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Plimmer, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe and Hayley Jansen.

EN-W XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn.

Match Details

EN-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022, Third-Place Play-Off

Date and Time: 7th August, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston is likely to be on the slower side, but will still be a good one to bat on. There should be some movement available with the new ball, making for a good contest between the pacers and batters. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the conditions being good for batting upfront.

Today's EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones has been in decent form over the last few matches for England, coming up with decent knocks in the middle order. The keeper-batter is capable of scoring quick runs regardless of where she bats. With Jones being a brilliant keeper as well, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Although Suzie Bates didn't score a run in the semi-final against Australia, she has been one of the top batters in the competition. She has 131 runs to her name and a heap of experience to fall back on as well. Given the form that she has been in and her knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Bates can be backed to score some important runs today

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr got some runs under her belt in the previous game against Australia, but has not been at her best in the tournament. Regardless, Kerr is one of the top all-rounders in the world, with her ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs being noteworthy. With the White Ferns all-rounder due for a big performance, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone was a touch expensive in the previous game against India, but has been England's go-to bowler for wickets in the middle and death overs. She is one of the premier bowlers in the world, with her record speaking for itself. With the left-arm spinner keen to return to some form, she is a good addition to your EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction team

Freya Kemp - 2/22 vs India Women in the previous game

Natalie Sciver - 41(43) vs India Women in the previous game

Suzie Bates - 131 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 43.67

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022)

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu and Freya Kemp.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu and Sarah Glenn.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

