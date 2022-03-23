EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 24

The 24th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see England Women (EN-W) take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

After a tough start to their World Cup campaign, England have strung a couple of wins together to stay on course for a top-four finish. However, they haven't been consistent with the likes of Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley struggling for form. They face an upbeat Pakistan side who beat West Indies in a shortened game earlier in the week. Although they will start as underdogs, Pakistan will fancy an upset over Heather Knight and co.

EN-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Charlotte Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

PK-W XI

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Anam Amin

Match Details

EN-W vs PK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: 24th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Hagley Oval with help on offer for both pacers and spinners. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle, with the pacers likely to get some swing with the new ball. The middle overs could define the outcome of the match, with the spinners expected to get some help off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Anything above 220 should be a competitive total, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Today’s EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali: Muneeba Ali was brilliant in Pakistan's win over West Indies with a solid knock at the top of the order. Muneeba's return to form is a good sign for Pakistan, with the opener capable of playing both pace and spin well. Given her recent returns, she should get the nod over Amy Jones in your fantasy team.

Batter

Danielle Wyatt: Danielle Wyatt has been underwhelming with the bat despite batting at the top of the order. However, she has shown glimpses of her ability and will be keen to get a big one at the expense of Pakistan. With Wyatt having a lot of experience to fall back on, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar is one of the premier all-rounders in the game, with her numbers speaking for themselves. The Pakistan all-rounder has come up with valuable contributions throughout the tournament. With the conditions also playing into her hands, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone has been England's best bowler in the tournament, churning out economical spells in the middle overs. The star spinner is known for her relentless accuracy and clever variations to lure batters into making mistakes. Given her track record and knack for picking wickets, Ecclestone is a good addition to your EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver (EN-W) - 444 points

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W) - 337 points

Nida Dar (PK-W) - 315 points

Important stats for EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nashra Sandhu - 8 wickets in 5 Women's WC matches, Bowl Average: 19.75

Tammy Beaumont - 208 runs in 5 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 41.60

Natalie Sciver - 233 runs and 4 wickets in 5 Women's WC matches

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Omaima Sohail, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Sophie Ecclestone, Nashra Sandhu and Kate Cross.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Bismah Maroof.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt, Omaima Sohail, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Sophie Ecclestone, Fatima Sana and Kate Cross.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-captain: Kate Cross.

Edited by Samya Majumdar