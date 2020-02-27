EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 28th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second Group B fixture of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday, England and Pakistan lock horns at the Manuka Oval. After a disappointing loss to South Africa in their opening fixture, England bounced back into winning ways against Thailand. On the other hand, Pakistan also won its first game with the bowlers starring against a formidable West Indies team.

The last time these two teams met in this format, England whitewashed Pakistan in a three-match series last December. Although all the signs point towards an England win, Pakistan cannot be taken lightly and should run the former Women's T20 Champions close in Canberra. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for EN-W vs PK-W.

EN-W vs PK-W Teams:

England Women:

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof (C), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

Playing 11 Updates:

England Women:

England should field an unchanged side for this game as they chase a second consecutive win in this tournament. While they did register the highest score in this T20 World Cup of 176, the lack of form their openers, Amy Ellen Jones and Danielle Wyatt is a spot of bother. However, the English boast of a deep batting unit with the likes of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver in fine form. They also have a resourceful bowling unit led by Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt. With Sophie Ecclestone even capable of wreaking havoc in the middle overs, England should be reasonably confident of getting the win on Friday.

Possible XI: Jones(WK), Wyatt, Sciver, Knight(C), Beaumont, Winfield, Wilson, Brunt, Ecclestone, Shrubsole, and Glenn.

Pakistan Women:

After a successful start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Pakistan shouldn't be making any changes to their side. Their side bares a settled look with Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof being crucial to the batting unit. While the likes of Diana Baig and Anam Amin are also in fine form with the ball, they will look to improve their fielding as they face a tough test on Friday. Nida Dar is one to watch out from the Pakistan roster as the Asian side-eyes an upset against England.

Possible XI: Muneeba, Javeria, Maroof(C), Dar, Sohail, Iram, Riaz, Sidra(WK), Amin, Anwer, and Baig.

Match Details:

England Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 12

28th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report:

With this being the second game played on Friday, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual. However, the batters should be able to play their natural game on this surface despite their being sufficient help for the pacers. Batting first would be the ideal option with 145 being par at this venue.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although Amy Jones isn't in the best of forms, her record against Pakistan is too good to ignore. In a three-match series against the Asian side last year, Jones scored a whopping 179 runs. This should give her the nod over Sidra Nawaz, whose batting position is a put-off as well. However, Nawaz could be picked as an additional wicket-keeper option to make room for more established players in the other departments.

Batters: Heather Knight's scintillating hundred against Thailand holds her in good stead. With the England captain chipping in with the ball as well, she should find a place in the fantasy team along with Iram Javed. Javeria Khan is also a viable candidate with the Pakistan opener scoring a quick-fire 35 in the previous game. While Muneeba Ali is a reliable alternative to Javeria Khan, one could back Danielle Wyatt to score some runs as well in this game.

Allrounders: Nat Sciver has been the standout player for England so far. She has reached 50 runs in both her outings in the Women's T20 World Cup so far. With Sciver also picking two wickets in her previous game, she is a must-have in the side along with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof. Nida Dar's prior experience of the Australian conditions makes her a vital asset with bat and ball. She should be preferred ahead of Aliya Riaz while English veteran Katherine Brunt could be picked if the balance of the side suffices.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone's knack for picking wickets in the middle overs makes her a useful option in the fantasy team. Her teammate Anya Shrubsole looks in good form as well with three wickets against Thailand. Her ability to swing the new ball warranties a place in the fantasy team. While Diana Baig is an excellent pick from the Pakistan roster, left-arm spinner Anam Amin would make for a great selection as well. Sarah Glenn is a viable alternative with the leggie picking four wickets against Pakistan in the three-match series last year.

Captain: Both openers, Amy Jones and Danielle Wyatt are due for a big score for England. Given their exploits over the last year or so, they are viable options for captaincy along with star all-rounder Natalie Sciver. Sophie Ecclestone's economical spin bowling could also be backed as the differential pick while Bismah Maroof would make a decent multiplier option from the Pakistan roster.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Muneeba Ali, Iram Javed, Nat Sciver, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Diana Baig.

Captain: Amy Jones, Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Amy Jones, Javeria Khan, Danielle Wyatt, Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, and Anam Amin.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone.