EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 Players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match - July 21st, 2022

The last leg of South Africa Women’s (SA-W) tour of England (EN-W) will commence on July 21 at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

The three-match T20I series is being viewed as a rehearsal for the upcoming Commonwealth Games set to be played later this month in Birmingham. Both England and South Africa have a great chance to fine tune their skills and playing XIs for the main event.

As of now, England look better placed even though they are playing a T20I for the first time since January this year. They have surprisingly decided to leave out Tammy Beaumont, which opens a slot at the top of the order, with Danielle Wyatt occupying the other position.

The rest of England's side has familiar look in comparison to their ODI side.

South Africa too are strengthened with the return of veteran Mignon du Preez who is no longer a part of the ODI setup. However, they will miss explosive batter Lizelle Lee, who shockingly announced her retirement just before the start of the ODI series against England.

After a one-sided ODI series, South Africa would want to put up a better showing in the shortest format. Ahead of the first T20I, these are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt has already played some incredible knocks at the age of just 23.

She will most likely open the innings in this series for her side and will be key to how South Africa performs in the upcoming matches. Wolvaardt has featured in 36 T20Is so far and has scored 618 runs at an average of 26.86 and a strike-rate of 112.36.

South Africa will bank on her to provide them with good starts in this series. She will also look to get acclimatized to the conditions ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Overall, Wolvaardt will undoubtedly be a good captain or vice-captain pick for this match in Dream11.

#2 Nat Sciver (EN-W)

Nat Sciver is the best player to make captain or vice-captain of your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team thanks to her all-round abilities. She has the capability to win games single-handedly due to her abilities in all three departments. England haven’t lost many games when she has clicked with either bat or ball.

Sciver generally bats at No. 4 for her side in T20Is and has amassed 1720 runs in 91 T20Is at an average of nearly 25 and a strike-rate of 113.30. With the ball, she has scalped 72 wickets at an economy of only 6.43 with the best figures of 4/15.

England will be confident of her performing well in this series.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Marizanne Kapp is another all-rounder who will be a popular captain pick in Dream11 in this match. She has bailed South Africa Women out of trouble on multiple occasions, be it with the bat or with the ball. Kapp was in excellent form with the bat in the ODI series but couldn’t pick up many wickets.

However, in T20Is, she is certain to bowl four overs and bat in the top six, which makes her a must-pick for your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 team. Kapp has played 84 T20I matches so far, scoring 1046 runs with one half-century to her name.

She has accounted for 66 wickets with the ball. Her economy of 5.45 is fantastic and her best figures read 4/6.

