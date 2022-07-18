EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – July 18th, 2022

England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) clash in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday, July 18 at Grace Road in Leicester.

England Women batted first and put up a huge total of 337/5 in the second ODI. All batters from their top order were amongst the runs, helping them pile up a big score.

South Africa Women were nowhere in the chase as they were skittled out for 223. England Women did well with the ball as well to restrict their opponents, picking up all ten wickets once again.

Courtesy of a 114-run win, England Women have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The hosts continued their dominant run over South Africa Women, winning four out of their last five matches against them. The visitors have struggled with their batting in both ODIs, which has also cost them a series defeat.

This ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship. Hence, despite the third game being a dead rubber as far as the series is concerned, both teams have vital points to play for.

Going into the third ODI, these are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

England Women v South Africa Women - 1st Royal London Series One Day International (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Emma Lamb is the leading run-scorer for England Women in this series so far. She has scored 169 runs from two ODIs at an average of 84.50 and a strike-rate of 104.32.

Emma struck a brilliant century in the first match. Building on her form, she backed it up with a 65-ball 67 in the second ODI. Her knock comprised of six fours as well.

The right-handed batter is not as experienced but is proving her worth in international cricket.

England Women will bank on the opener to carry her good form into the final match as well and make another significant contribution with the bat in this contest. She is certainly a player to watch out for once again.

#2 Chloe Tryon

South Africa v England - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Chloe Tryon has put up decent all-round performances in two matches this series. She has scored 96 runs at an average of 48.00 and a strike-rate of 115.66. Tryon struck a magnificent 73-ball 88 in the first game.

In the second game, she proved her worth with the ball, picking up two wickets and giving away just 34 runs from her seven overs. Hence, she can contribute with both the bat and the ball and has been a bright aspect for South Africa Women in an otherwise disappointing series so far.

The all-rounder has scored 1582 runs from 96 ODIs and has also picked up 43 wickets. Her all-round abilities make her a must-pick for this contest.

Australia v England - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Natalie Sciver rose to the occasion once again in the second one-day, building on her fine performance from the first match. She struck an impressive 47-ball 63, which included five fours and a six at a strike-rate of 134.04, thus scoring at a quick pace once again.

The all-rounder has scored 118 runs in this series from two games at an average of 59.00 and an excellent strike-rate of 142.16. She has also picked up four wickets and is capable of providing vital breakthroughs with the ball.

The 29-year-old has accumulated 2829 runs apart from picking up 63 wickets from 91 matches in her one-day career so far. Undoubtedly, she is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

