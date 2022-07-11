EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the County Ground in Northampton on Monday, July 11.

After a thrilling Test match, England and South Africa will now move onto the ODI format, with both teams in a transitional phase. While England have a strong roster to fall back on, they will be looking to field some youngsters in Charlotte Dean and Issy Wong. As for South Africa, Lizelle Lee's retirement leaves them vulnerable at the top of the order, but they have a talented group of players to rely on. Although both teams look fairly evenly-matched on paper, England will hold the edge owing to home conditions. With both teams eager to land the first blow in this series, a thrilling game beckons in Northampton.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Issy Wong.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch/Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 11th July, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with there being ample help for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball might not move around much, but should skid nicely off the surface, hurrying batters in the process. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, with wickets in hand being crucial. Batting first would be the preferred option, with anything over 240 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today's EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Amy Jones is a talented batter who is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. She is able against both pace and spin and can tee off from ball one when needed. With Jones' wicketkeeping skills also being noteworthy, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world, with her record speaking for itself. She is technically sound and capable of batting deep into an innings. Given her recent form and ability with the bat, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Natalie Sciver: Natalie Sciver is a premier all-rounder who can win games with both the bat bat and ball. While her bowling adds some much-needed balance and depth, Sciver's batting exploits are what sets her apart. With Sciver likely to have a say in the outcome of the game, she is a good pick in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in the world. She is capable of swinging the ball both ways and using his variations to good effect. With the conditions also likely to suit her, Ismail can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Danielle Wyatt - 1489 runs in 93 ODI matches, Average: 21.89

Ayabonga Khaka - 110 wickets in 84 ODI matches, Average: 24.20

Laura Wolvaardt - 3039 runs in 77 ODI matches, Average: 45.35

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, H Knight, D Wyatt, L Wolvaardt, N Sciver, M Kapp, S Luus, S Ecclestone, A Khaka, S Ismail and K Cross.

Captain: H Knight. Vice-captain: M Kapp.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Beaumont, H Knight, L Goodall, L Wolvaardt, N Sciver, M Kapp, S Luus, S Ecclestone, C Dean, S Ismail and K Cross.

Captain: L Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: N Sciver.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far