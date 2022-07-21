EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday, July 21.

After an emphatic performance in the ODI series, England will look to continue the same in the T20 format as well. Although they have a few new faces in the roster, England will start as the favorites, owing to their superior balance and depth. However, South Africa will fancy their chances of a win in this game given the experience they can fall back on. With the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus keen to get the South Africans back to winning ways, a cracker of a match beckons in Chelmsford.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Issy Wong.

SA-W XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 21st July, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is expected to be a good one to bat on despite there being some help available for the pacers. The pacers might not get much movement off the surface early on, allowing the batters to tee go hard in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer some turn to the spinners. Both teams will ideally look to chase under the lights, with 160-170 being a good total in Chelmsford.

Today's EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones: Amy Jones didn't get much of a chance to showcase her abilities with the bat in the ODI series. She is a decent batter capable of taking on both the spinners and pacers. While she is more comfortable playing at the top of the order, Jones is likely to bat in the middle order in this game. With her counterpart Trisha Chetty expected to bat lower down the order, Jones stands out as the more viable option.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in white-ball cricket, with the South African opener putting in a good shift in the ODI series as well. A technically sound batter, Wolvaardt is also capable of clearing the boundary at will. Given her form coming into this game, Wolvaardt is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp was one of the best batters for South Africa in the ODI series, coming up with a couple of valuable knocks in the middle order. However, Kapp couldn't excel with the ball, proving to be expensive in the powerplay phase. She is an elite all-rounder who can win games single-handedly, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone gave a good account of herself in the ODIs, picking up three wickets in two matches while conceding less than four runs an over. The left-arm spinner is known for her accuracy and knack for picking up key wickets in this format. With the conditions also likely to suit her bowling style, she is bound to be a good addition to your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Danielle Wyatt - 1966 runs in 124 T20I matches, SR: 124.19

Ayabonga Khaka - 33 wickets in 37 T20I matches, Average: 22.90

Laura Wolvaardt - 618 runs in 36 T20I matches, SR: 112.36

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sophia Dunkley, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Heather Knight, Marizanne Kapp, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

