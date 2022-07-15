EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between England Women (EN-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol on Friday, July 15.

England Women won the first game, courtesy of a fine batting performance. The duo of Emma Lamb and Natalie Sciver stole the show with their strokeplay, helping England chase down a tricky total. They will be eager to wrap up a series win with another good performance. However, South Africans are no pushovers. They have a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience. With both sides eyeing a big win, a cracker of a game is on the cards in Bristol.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Charlotte Dean and Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

SA-W XI

Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Details

EN-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 11th July, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is on the cards in Bristol with there being some help available for the bowlers as well. The conditions should suit the pacers, who should get the ball to swing early on. The spinners should also come into play in the middle overs, given the turn on offer. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and put a big total on the board. 250-260 should be par at the venue, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the game.

Today's EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont is one of England's best batters, capable of batting deep into an innings and scoring big runs. Although her recent form has been iffy, she has a decent record in English conditions. With the England opener capable of playing a big knock, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt got off to a start in the previous game, but couldn't convert it into a big one. However, she is known for her ability to play big knocks at the top of the order, with her technique against pace and spin being impeccable. With the South African capable of clearing the boundary with ease, she is a must-have in your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, proving to be expensive with the ball. However, she is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, with her ability to swing the ball both ways being key. With Kapp likely to have a say with the bat as well, she could be backed to put in a fine performance today.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is another elite bowler who has an impeccable record in the ODI format. She is known for her ability to stifle batters and pick up key wickets in the middle and death overs. With the pitch also slightly on the slower side, Ecclestone is a fine addition to your EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Sune Luus (SA-W)

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Important stats for EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb - 102(97) vs South Africa Women in the previous ODI

Natalie Sciver - 55(36) and 4/59 vs South Africa Women in the previous ODI

Chloe Tryon - 88(73) vs England Women in the previous ODI

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Chetty, H Knight, T Beaumont, L Wolvaardt, N Sciver, C Tryon, M Kapp, S Luus, S Ecclestone, A Khaka and K Cross.

Captain: H Knight. Vice-captain: L Wolvaardt.

EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, H Knight, E Lamb, L Wolvaardt, N Sciver, S Luus, M Kapp, S Luus, S Ecclestone, A Khaka and N de Klerk

Captain: M Kapp. Vice-captain: H Knight.

